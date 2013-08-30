NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. municipal bond sales are seen declining to $1.61 billion next week, as the holiday on Monday will keep down the volume of new deals to the second lowest weekly total so far in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

This week's total is a revised $11.7 billion.

The municipal bond market will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. During the first week of 2013, which was also shortened by a holiday, sales totaled just $159.1 million.

Negotiated sales next week are expected to fall to $1.2 billion in 21 deals compared with a revised $2.5 billion in 33 sales this week.

After a one-day pre-sale order period on Tuesday, Texas A&M University will sell $352.8 million of tax-exempt and taxable revenue finance system bonds on Wednesday through lead manager Wells Fargo Securities. The structure of the deal has yet to be determined.

Also on Wednesday, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will sell $238 million of general obligation lease revenue bonds for Rutgers University through Citigroup.

Ahead of the sale, the bonds were rated Aa3 by Moody's Investors Service and AA-minus by Fitch Ratings.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For full negotiated sales calendar, see: NEGO1

For full competitive sales calendar, see: COMP1 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Competitive sales next week are expected to sink to nearly $416 million in 29 sales, down from a revised $8.9 billion in 69 issues in the week ended Aug. 30.

On Thursday, Portland, Oregon, will sell $215.2 million of second lien sewer revenue refunding bonds.

The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2014 through 2038, according to the preliminary official statement.

(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Caryn.Trokie@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-646-223-6318)(Reuters Messaging: caryn.trokie.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MARKETS MUNICIPALS/DEALS

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.