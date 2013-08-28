NEW YORK Aug 28 Investors in mutual funds based in the United States pulled $11.15 billion out of bond funds in the latest week, marking the biggest outflow from the funds in eight weeks, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The outflows from bond funds in the week ended August 21 trounced the prior week's outflows of $3.91 billion, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

Stock funds attracted $1.33 billion in new cash over the weekly period, down modestly from inflows of about $1.5 billion the prior week.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

