NEW YORK Aug 28 Citadel LLC, Virtu Financial, Two Sigma and RGM Advisors are among the companies bidding for E*Trade Financial Corp's (ETFC.O) market-making unit in a deal expected to be worth $100 million to $200 million, several sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

When it released its quarterly financial results in July, New York-based E*Trade said it was selling its Chicago-based market-making business, G1 Execution Services. The brokerage said it was taking a $142.4 million impairment charge to close the unit, which it planned to sell within six months. [ID:nL4N0FU4XY]

An E*Trade spokesman declined to comment.

Citigroup (C.N) is overseeing the sale, two of the sources said. Citigroup, Citadel and RGM declined to comment. Spokespeople at Virtu and Two Sigma were not immediately available to comment.

