* Fund VIII draws $8.4 bln in commitments

* Targeting $12 billion altogether

* Era of mega-funds continues

By Steve Gelsi and Gregory Roth

NEW YORK, Aug. 28 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) has drawn $8.4 billion in commitments for its latest flagship fund, Apollo Investment Fund VIII LP, suggesting the era of private equity mega-funds is far from over.

The New York-based turnaround specialist, led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leon Black, capitalized both on its brand-name recognition and the strong performance of the predecessor fund to raise the money. It also benefited from growing interest from international investors.

“Apollo is well-positioned to capitalize on several powerful secular trends that are favoring our industry, including increasing allocations to alternatives [by] institutional investors [seeking] to meet their return objectives in a low interest-rate environment,” Marc Spilker, president of Apollo Global Management, told shareholders on the firm’s Aug. 8 quarterly-earnings conference call.

Investors in Apollo Investment Fund VIII include Oregon Investment Council, which committed $300 million, and New York City Public Pension Funds, which pledged $500 million. Private equity firms typically take about 12 to 18 months or more to raise a new fund through a series of private meetings with prospective investors. The target of Fund VIII is $12 billion.

The latest fund marks the successor to Apollo Investment Fund VII LP, a $14.9 billion, vintage-2008 pool that benefited from the economic recovery following the Great Recession. The firm reported it had generated a net internal rate of return

(IRR) of 28 percent on Fund VII as of June 30; all told, it has returned $14.9 billion on $14.7 billion invested, with the remaining portfolio valued at $12 billion. Those returns make Fund VII one of the best-performing U.S. buyout funds of its era.

“They put a lot of it to work at distressed prices, and they reaped the benefits,” said Robert Lee, an analyst who covers Apollo Global’s common stock for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, an investment bank. Lee, who calls Apollo Global a “distress-oriented firm,” rates the firm’s public shares as an “outperform”. The firm went public in March 2011 and the company trades at $26 a share, 35 percent above its IPO price.

Among the standout performers in Fund VII was LyondellBasell Industries (LYB.N), the world’s third-largest independent chemicals company (and the biggest maker of polypropylene); the company went bankrupt at the height of the economic crisis. As the firm restructured, Apollo Global’s Fund VII invested between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in the firm. Later, when LyondellBasell went public again, in 2010, the firm’s stake in the company grew to be worth between $6.5 billion and $7 billion, for a 3x to 4x gain, according to news reports.

Other companies in Fund VII have included CKE Restaurants, the owners of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s; Hostess Brands, the maker of Twinkies and Ding-Dongs; Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH.O), and the textbook division of McGraw-Hill.

On a Buyouts Magazine list of U.S. buyouts firms that have raised the most money this year, Apollo Global ranks first for Fund VIII, ahead of the $6.9 billion raised for Carlyle Partners VI LP and the $6.3 billion raised for Silver Lake Partners IV LP. Warburg Pincus LLL has raised about $5.7 billion for Warburg Pincus Private Equity XI LP this year to bring that fund to a total dollar value of $11.2 billion. Lone Star Investment Advisors holds the fifth-highest fundraising tally for 2013 with about $5.1 billion raised for Lone Star Fund VIII.

