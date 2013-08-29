(Adds share performance data, central bank's Wednesday decision)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 Brazil's Fator Administração de Recursos, the asset management unit owned by Banco Fator SA, is aggressively cherry-picking local infrastructure, power generation, logistics and capital goods stocks after a recent market rout that drove prices to their lowest since 2009.

FAR, as the firm is known, has built sizeable positions in companies like MPX Energia SA MPXE3.SA after trimming its cash position to 3 percent of its portfolio from 20 percent about two months ago, when the market hit a trough, the unit's co-heads said in an interview. The firm oversees 6.3 billion reais ($2.7 billion) in assets.

FAR shifted its strategy after a steep market decline in Brazil this year, triggered by worries of tighter global liquidity, said Patricia Stierli, its head of equities.

Over the past decade, investors have poured hundreds of billions of dollars into the country but are now exiting positions, wary of rising state interference in the economy and the nation's dependence on commodity exports.

"There are still good assets at a cheap price out there," said Marcos Paolozzi, the firm's head of fixed income. "The gap in asset prices, I think, played in our favor."

FAR is betting the 18 percent slump in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP this year might be overdone. It also believes a renewed focus by central bank policymakers on fighting both inflation and a drop in the country's currency will jump-start confidence in the government's economic policy.

The central bank raised the benchmark Selic rate on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive time to 9 percent, in line with estimates by economists in a Reuters poll. Rates are expected to rise even further to ensure inflation slows in 2013 and next year, some economists said.

Brazil's $1 trillion asset management industry will allocate more money into equities as well as private equity and real estate investment trusts - riskier instruments that offer juicier returns than traditional products like government debt, Paolozzi said.

Small- and mid-caps stocks will benefit from that migration, Stierli said, and Banco Fator likes the sector. "We are bullish in the case of some small- and mid-cap stocks, but we will be very selective," she said.

APPETITE FOR FIXED INCOME

FAR wants to expand further into fixed income and credit investments, which currently represent about 25 percent of assets under management, according to the executives.

At some point, in order to beat returns offered by traditional asset classes, pension funds and institutional investors will have to buy more corporate debt, exchange-traded funds and shares in funds made up of asset-backed securities, Paolozzi said.

FAR has added shares of toll road operator CCR SA (CCRO3.SA) and leading port operator Santos Brasil Participações SA STBP11.SA because they are leaders in fast-growing sectors, Stierli said. MPX Energia, a thermal power producer formerly controlled by embattled tycoon Eike Batista, could benefit from a potential shortage of electricity in the country by 2015, she added.

Likewise, electricity generators like Alupar Investimento SA (ALUP11.SA) will thrive despite widespread investor worries over the government's stance on the industry. Last year, the government pressured power utilities to accept an early renewal of concessions in exchange for a decline in rates, a move many investors considered market-unfriendly.

Shares of MPX Energia have declined over 21 percent since early July, when Batista agreed to step down as chairman. Alupar has shed more than 9 percent, while CCR is up over 4 percent.

Santos Brasil is down 18 percent since July 3.

The Bovespa index is up about 11 percent in the same period, when FAR began to snap up stocks. The firm traditionally has kept three-fourths of assets in equities, with the rest in bonds and credit products as well as cash.

Consumer stocks, which have mostly outperformed Brazil's equity market over the past four years, remain expensive and could probably underperform, Stierli added.

($1 = 2.35 Brazilian reais)

(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

