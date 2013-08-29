(Adds positions in other commodities, economist's comment)

* Net longs at over $193 bln, up nearly 5 pct from end June

* Rise comes amid better oil/gold prices, investor appetite

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Aug 29 The value of net-long index fund investments in U.S. commodities rose in July, snapping three months of declines as investor appetite picked up amid higher oil and gold prices, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Thursday.

Net long index fund investments across 21 U.S. commodity markets stood at $193.4 billion at the end of last month, up $8.5 billion, or 4.6 percent, from the end of June, according to the CFTC's monthly Index Investment Data report.

It was the first time the agency had reported a higher net- long value for index investments since the end of March.

The CFTC data is usually issued a month late and in the final week of every month. Despite July's rebound, net length through the first seven months of the year was still down $16.7 billion, or 8 percent, from the end of last year.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .TRJCRB, a broad commodities indicator that tracks 19 mostly U.S.-traded raw materials markets, rose 3 percent in July after a 2 percent decline every month between April and June.

July's turnaround in commodities came after signs of better stability in the U.S. economy and job market. The Federal Reserve's assurance that its monetary stimulus will be largely retained even if there were cutbacks drove gold prices GCcv1 up 7 percent for the month. Worries about supply outages in oil took U.S. crude CLc1 up nearly 9 percent.

"People are cautiously returning to commodities as the rise in oil and gold prices have helped dispel some of the earlier pessimism," said Peter Buchanan, senior economist at CIBC World Markets in Toronto.

The CFTC data showed the net-long index investment value in U.S. crude oil rising by nearly $2 billion from the end of June to $34.4 billion at end-July.

Net longs in gold rose by almost $1.5 billion to $15.4 billion.

Other commodities with significant gains in net long value were gasoline RBc1, which had a rise of $1 billion, and natural gas NGc1, which rose by $300 million.

For more on CFTC's Index Investment Data, go to here@marketreports/documents/file/indexinvestment0613.pdf

(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Bob Burgdorfer)

((barani.krishnan@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6192)(barani.krishnan.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: COMMODITIES INDEX/INVESTMENTS

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.