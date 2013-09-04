By Deena Beasley
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 4
Obamacare's state health exchanges strive for an upbeat, and at
times humorous, tone to sell healthcare reform to a skeptical
and largely unaware audience.
Guitar-strumming hipsters encourage Oregonians to "get the
best care" and sign up for health insurance. Minnesota's
Obamacare ads beckon with the help of Paul Bunyan and his Babe
the Blue Ox. For New York State, an eye-catching skyline of
Manhattan is seen as voice overs emphasize that "everyone
deserves affordable health insurance."
Under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, millions
of uninsured Americans will be able to sign up for new health
insurance plans starting Oct. 1, via online exchanges in each
state. Lower-income consumers will be eligible for government
subsidies and coverage under the new plans will start Jan. 1.
Many of the initial state ad campaigns strive for an upbeat,
inspirational tone - although some also highlight the importance
of adequate insurance in case of a health crisis.
Sixteen states and the District of Columbia are responsible
for their own insurance exchanges, while the federal government
will run the marketplaces in 34 states that either refused or
were unable to create their own.
Many of the state exchange ads focus on the upcoming
marketplace, the fact that insurance buyers cannot be turned
away due to preexisting health problems and that financial
assistance is available.
State and industry officials have said the ads are sketchy
on details, representing a first wave to pique public interest
ahead of the roll-out, which will help determine the success of
the reform effort.
The government aims to sign up as many as 7 million
uninsured Americans through the new exchanges for next year,
including 2.7 million young and healthy consumers.
"It's about awareness. These are 30-second spots to make
people feel good about what's coming," said Peter Rodes, senior
vice president, strategy and consulting at KBM Group's health
services unit, which advises health insurers. "This is the warm
up."
Nationally, Obamacare outreach efforts are clashing with
marketing efforts from the law's opponents.
Conservative groups like Americans for Prosperity (AFP),
financed by billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch, have
launched television commercials that aim to sow doubt over
whether the reform law will lead to better access to healthcare.
The ads are being run in Republican-led states, like Ohio and
Virginia.
The group announced last month a six-figure radio ad buy in
four states: Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Alaska, aimed at
highlighting concerns about the impact of Obamacare on union
members.
"Union leaders and members are right to speak out against
Obamacare, a law that is already having a negative impact on
Americans' paychecks and health care choices," AFP President Tim
Phillips said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA ADS GO LIVE
California, the nation's largest potential market - with
around 6 million uninsured - launched its new television ads
this week featuring its famed coastal highway, with road signs
that proclaim "Welcome to Feeling at Ease."
A Spanish-language ad has Latino families, workers and
business owners welcoming viewers to participate in the coming
exchange launch.
"They're not as flashy or gauzy as some other states, but
they do have some practical information that is important for
consumers to have," said Anthony Wright, executive director of
California consumer group Health Access. "We need to move the
political debate to the practical options that people have."
Media analysis company, Kantar Media, estimated in July that
more than $500 million has been spent on advertising surrounding
the healthcare law since 2009, with $500 million more expected
by early 2015. California alone is spending $80 million on
awareness efforts, said a spokeswoman for the state's exchange,
Covered California.
In a Colorado ad, a woman signs up on her computer and
becomes part of a champagne-popping celebration in a baseball
team's locker room. The tag line: "Because when health insurance
companies compete, there's only one winner: you."
In an ad from the Minnesota exchange, mythical lumberjack
Paul Bunyan is examined by a medical professional.
By contrast, an AFP ad shows a young pregnant mother who
asks questions that suggest the law will raise premiums, reduce
paychecks, prevent people from picking their own doctors and
leave her family's healthcare to "the folks in Washington."
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Ronald Grover, Michele
Gershberg and Carol Bishopric)