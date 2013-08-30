(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Pierce Crosby

New York, Aug 30 - A shopping spree by Canadian banks south of the border may finally be paying off. During the financial crisis, and at a time when the Canadian economy and housing market remained stable, some of the country's biggest banks, including Toronto-Dominion (TD.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) rolled the dice on a U.S. recovery. Just as things at home are looking wobbly, they're now reaping the fruits of that expansion.

While the American banking system was still reeling from the panic sparked by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, a few hardy Canadians picked up assets. Among the deals, TD paid $6.3 billion for Chrysler Financial, the lending arm of the bankrupt automaker, in 2010. That same year, Bank of Montreal snagged Marshall & Ilsley, a regional bank in the Midwest, for $4.1 billion. The country's biggest financial institution, Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) bulked up in international asset management.

Despite the ructions of the industry, these deals didn't come cheap. And in many cases the Canadians had already overpaid to establish American footholds. TD, for instance, had paid nearly three times book value just before the crash for Commerce Bancorp.

But the U.S. exposure is coming in handy as the world's largest economy outperforms. Canadian gross domestic product grew by 1.7 percent on an annualized basis in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday, slowing from 2.2 percent in the first quarter. The U.S. economy grew by 2.5 percent annually in the second quarter.

That's helping the bottom lines of the Maple Leaf banks that pounced during the U.S. downturn. TD, for instance, this week reported a 23 percent increase in fiscal third-quarter reported net income from its U.S. arm. By contrast, its domestic earnings grew by around 13 percent. Bank of Montreal's U.S. income grew by 10 percent in the most recent quarter, besting the performance of its domestic operations. Over the past five years, TD and Bank of Montreal have also smoked their U.S. peers in the stock market, gaining 45 percent and 42 percent, respectively, while the KBW Bank Index has fallen by 6 percent.

During the crisis, Canada's resource-based economy and conservative housing market were a benefit for the country's banks. But those that hedged their bets by bulking up over the border when times were good at home may be better positioned for the future.

