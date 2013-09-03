Sept 3 Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch has expanded its adviser force in Arizona and New Jersey with hires from rivals Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Wells Fargo Advisors.

In Arizona, adviser Abtin Zarrabi joined Merrill in August from Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth division, where he managed roughly $192 million in client assets and had an annual revenue production of about $1 million. Zarrabi, who had been with Morgan Stanley since 1995, according to regulatory filings, joined Merrill's Pinnacle Peak office.

Also on the move, in New Jersey, advisers Robert Bezzone and Joseph Marotta joined Merrill's Morristown office from Wells Fargo & Co's (WFC.N) U.S. brokerage division, where they managed about $139.5 million in client assets and produced annual revenue of roughly $1.3 million. The advisers joined Merrill in August and now report to complex director Jason Weaver.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Merrill Lynch are the top two U.S. brokerages by size, followed by Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS Wealth Management Americas. The four firms often vie for the same pool of veteran advisers.

