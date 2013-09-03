NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR/LPC) - Verizon
Communications could steal the record from Apple
for the biggest bond issue ever to hit the global markets in
coming weeks, as it begins the process of raising US$50bn of
bonds to pay for part of the US$130bn price take on the 45%
stake in Verizon Wireless that it is buying from Vodafone.
Sources in the corporate bond market said they were hearing
a US dollar deal is on its way and could be as big as US$20bn,
beating even the US$17bn multi-tranche offering by Apple in
April.
Verizon will begin roadshowing a deal on September 9 and 10
in the US and then move to Europe for investor meetings from
September 13-17.
Bookrunners for the roadshow are JP Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Barclays.
The first offering is expected to be just in dollars and
because of its size will include every possible tenor across the
yield curve, with floating rate tranches as well as fixed rate
portions at the shorter end.
The proceeds of the first deal will go toward paying down a
record US$61bn bridge loan, again by JPM, MS, BAML and Barclays.
The US$61bn bridge loan will be refinanced with a permanent
capital structure consisting of US$49bn of corporate bonds and
US$14bn of loans, including a US$2bn revolving credit and
US$12bn of three-year and five-year loan, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC.
Some of the US$61bn bridge loan may be drawn and funded as
Verizon may be unable to issue the full US$49bn of bonds by the
first quarter of 2014, when the underlying acquisition is
expected to close, due to the size of the deal.
In an 8K filing, Verizon stated the US$130bn would be paid
for in the form of US$58.89bn in cash, US$60.15bn in stock,
US$5bn of senior unsecured notes, the transfer of Verizon's
indirectly owned 23.1% interest in Vodafone Omnitel worth
US$3.5bn and US$2.5bn in assumed debt.
The 8K said Verizon has the right to increase the cash
portion of the purchase price by US$15bn if it wants. Verizon
CDS are 2.5bp wider at 85.5.