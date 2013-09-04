NEW YORK, Sept 4 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, had $7.7 billion in outflows in August, marking the fourth straight month of withdrawals from the fund, estimated data from investment research firm Morningstar showed Wednesday.

Outflows from the fund, which is run by Pimco founder and co-chief investment officer Bill Gross, lowered the fund's assets to $251 billion at the end of August, Morningstar said.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (DBLTX.O), meanwhile, had $1.13 billion in estimated outflows in August, marking its third straight month of withdrawals from the fund.

The outflows from the fund, run by Jeffrey Gundlach, lowered the fund's assets to $36.8 billion, according to Morningstar.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

