By Robert Cyran

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $27 bln job-focused social network is raising another $1 bln. With $900 mln in cash and rising profit, it doesn't need it. But when a company trades at over 1,000 times 2012 earnings, selling stock makes sense. At least it makes a change from firms doing overpriced buybacks.

CONTEXT NEWS

- LinkedIn LNKD.N said on Sept. 3 that it will sell $1 billion of shares in an underwritten offer. The underwriters will have the option to buy another $150 million of shares.

- The social network plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes, product development, international expansion, and general capital expenditure. It may also use a portion of the proceeds for acquisitions.

- LinkedIn's market capitalization is $27 billion, and the shares trade at 181 times estimated 2013 earnings.

