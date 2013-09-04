BRIEF-UK March motor insurance rates up 3.5 pct vs Feb-survey
* UK March motor insurance premiums rise 3.5 pct vs Feb -survey
Sept 4 Investors pulled more than $17 billion from U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds in August, the largest monthly outflow in the 20-year history of the ETF industry, data firm IndexUniverse said.
* UK March motor insurance premiums rise 3.5 pct vs Feb -survey
BEIJING, April 10 China's state oil refiners have been granted a combined 1.315 million tonnes of quotas to export refined fuel under so-called general trade terms, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.