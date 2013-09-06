(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The recent growth in private loans to American consumers is a warning shot across Washington's bow. It's a positive step that investors are edging into the safest home and student debt without government guarantees. But that may leave Uncle Sam stuck with the worst credits. Policymakers need to ensure subsidies only go where they are needed.

For the past two weeks, interest rates on jumbo mortgages – large home loans that don't qualify for a federal backstop - were lower than for smaller loans with a government guarantee. That's unprecedented, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, whose analysts reckon strong demand for big home loans and rising guarantee fees charged by insurers Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB are driving the result.

Meanwhile, student loans, another credit market where risk is largely held by U.S. taxpayers, also received some encouraging news this week. Startup Commonbond announced it had raised over $100 million to finance its lending activities to scholars.

In these cases, investors are targeting the cream and leaving the rest to Uncle Sam. Jumbo mortgages, for instance, require relatively large down payments and strong credit records. Commonbond lends to MBA candidates and will expand to serve other low-risk borrowers like law, medical and engineering graduate students.

The goal ought to be to have private investors financing both these and riskier loans – as long as it's done smartly. Getting them to back less pristine borrowers, though, requires government to reform its offerings. Mortgage guarantee fees may have risen, but not enough for private insurers to compete economically.

As for student loans, the federal subsidy is so great that even mega-bank JPMorgan (JPM.N) is pulling out of the business, according to a Reuters exclusive. Its private education loans just can't compete with government financing.

Granted, market interest rates could remain so high for some groups of students or potential homeowners that big government subsidies will be required to promote desirable policy objectives. That's okay if lawmakers can structure programs properly. When that doesn't happen, taxpayers end up on the hook – witness the $190 billion bailout for Fannie and Freddie. Washington would be wise to avoid any repeat performances.

(Editing by Antony Currie and Martin Langfield)

