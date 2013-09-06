(Alison Frankel is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Alison Frankel

NEW YORK, Sept 6 Back in June 2011, when Bank of America reached a proposed $8.5 billion global settlement of claims that Countrywide breached representations and warranties to investors in its mortgage-backed securities, the settlement included a walk-away date that seemed safely remote.

If Countrywide MBS trustee Bank of New York Mellon[BKNYK.UL] hadn’t obtained a ruling approving its actions from New York State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick by Dec. 31, 2015, the agreement said, then Bank of America(BAC.N) and Countrywide[BACCWB.UL] were entitled to withdraw from the agreement (as long as the trustee agreed to the withdrawal). BofA, BNY Mellon and the institutional investors had structured the settlement to move quickly through the state courts as a special proceeding under New York trust law. So in June 2011, 4-1/2 years must have seemed like more than enough time to get the deal wrapped up.

Now, not so much. About half of the allotted time has elapsed, and if objectors to the settlement have had delay as an objective - they say they have not, but deal supporters believe they do - they’ve done a better job than anyone could have expected. The case finally made it to a trial before Justice Kapnick last June, but the judge’s hope of wrapping up testimony in a matter of weeks was long ago dashed. The trial is slated to resume Monday, in its third session. Mayer Brown (which represents BNYM) and Gibbs & Bruns (counsel to the institutional investors that back the settlement) will almost certainly finish their presentation by this session’s scheduled ending on Sept. 25, but objectors, led by AIG and its counsel at Reilly Pozner, have said they plan to call as many as 17 witnesses. Given the pace of this trial so far, it’s difficult to imagine that testimony and closing arguments will conclude in the allotted September trial days.

HAMSTRUNG

And who knows when it will restart? In a filing last week, objectors asked Kapnick to stay the case after the September session ends so that they can obtain discovery of Mayer Brown documents shielded by attorney client privilege. Those confidential materials, as you probably recall, have been the subject of repeated discovery motions; before the trial began the judge granted objectors access to some privileged materials. In their newest filing, AIG and some of its fellow settlement detractors argue that BNY Mellon selectively waived attorney-client privilege during the testimony of Mayer Brown partner Jason Kravitt, who advised the trustee during the negotiation of the $8.5 billion proposed settlement, and during the testimony of BNY Mellon managing director Loretta Lundberg. Objectors contend they were hamstrung in cross-examining the witnesses because the trustee had previously asserted privilege, so they must be permitted access to confidential material now that BNY Mellon has opened the door.

In letters to Justice Kapnick this week, both BNY Mellon and the institutional investors say the new motion is just another delay tactic by objectors. Matthew Ingber of Mayer Brown, writing for BNY Mellon, said that the trustee hadn’t waived privilege but had carefully restricted testimony to materials that weren't confidential. And besides, Kravitt already testified for six days, BNY Mellon said, suggesting that there would be little point in resuming his deposition and recalling him to the witness stand. “The objectors have shown no basis, at this late stage in the proceedings, for the imposition of such substantial additional delay and burden on the litigants and this court.”

"DELAY FOR DELAY'S SAKE"

Investors’ counsel Kathy Patrick of Gibbs & Bruns raised the additional assertion that objectors "continue to impose dramatic costs of tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars on the 93 percent of certificateholders who do not object to the settlement and who want nothing more than the prompt receipt of the $8.5 billion the trustee has obtained for all of them.” Another continuance, Patrick said, plays into the hands of objectors “whose sole remaining strategy is delay for delay’s sake.” (The implication of Patrick’s argument is that delay is leverage for AIG and its allies because settlement supporters eager to close the deal might want to appease those holding it up.)

The objectors' brief anticipated arguments by BNY Mellon and the institutional investors that objectors are merely trying to postpone a final day of reckoning. Their filing points out that they are not asking to adjourn the September trial session but instead to stay the case afterward. BNY Mellon could even begin to produce the demanded discovery before Sept. 25, the motion said, “to reduce any delay.”

Dec. 31, 2015, is still a long way away, and I’m not seriously suggesting that Justice Kapnick won’t decide this case well in advance of that date or that the walk-away date is a deadline for the deal; it just gives BofA and Countrywide the right to withdraw, and moreover requires them to get clearance from the trustee before they do. But the light at the end of the tunnel seems very far off.

BNY Mellon counsel Ingber and AIG counsel Daniel Reilly of Reilly Pozner declined to comment. Patrick of Gibbs & Bruns didn’t immediately respond to a phone message.

