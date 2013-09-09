NEW YORK, Sept 9 BlackBerry Ltd's (BB.TO)(BBRY.O) U.S. shares rose 3 percent on Monday after a report that a Canadian investor was closing in on a rescue deal for the battered smartphone maker that put itself up for sale last month.

The company's shares rose to $11.17 in premarket trading after closing at $10.84 on the regular Nasdaq session after a report in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper that Canadian investor Prem Watsa has backing from pension funds for a bid.

BlackBerry representatives were not immediately available for a comment.

Watsa’s company, Fairfax Financial Holdings, is BlackBerry’s biggest shareholder with 10 percent, and is seen as key to any decision about a sale of the Canadian company. [ID:nL6N0GE3G0]

Watsa stepped down from BlackBerry's board in August citing a potential conflict of interest with the company's announcement that it was exploring strategic alternatives. [ID:nL2N0GD0AO]

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

