LONDON/PARIS, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Stability Mechanism's (ESM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key rating factors: - ESM's ratings reflect the strong level of support provided by the 17 Euro Area Member States (EAMS) that manifests itself in solid financial ratios, preferred creditor status (PCS), a uniquely robust callable capital mechanism and a high proportion of callable capital rated 'AA' and above. - The 17 Euro EAMS own the capital of ESM on the basis of their share in the European Central Bank's capital. Strong political support is reflected in the PCS granted to ESM, but also in the large amount of callable capital subscribed (EUR620bn). ESM's callable capital mechanism is stronger than that of other Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs). Capital can be called not only to replenish capital in the event of losses, but also to increase ESM's lending capacity. To avoid a default from ESM on its debt obligations, an emergency capital call procedure, unique among MDBs, has been established. It allows the ESM's managing director to call capital without approval of the governing bodies. The commitment of EAMS to provide callable capital is legally binding. - The quality of support provided by the EAMS, evidenced by the high share (61.6%) of callable capital provided by shareholders rated 'AA-' and above, is a key rating factor. If ESM operates at full capacity, 92.3% of its debt would be covered by liquid assets and the callable capital of EAMS currently rated at least 'AA-'. However, as illustrated by the downgrade of France's IDR to 'AA+' from 'AAA' in July 2013, the overall credit quality of EAMS has declined since ESM inception; this could, over time, result in a weakening in the quality of support. - ESM benefits from a relatively high capitalisation ratio and the requirement that paid-in capital/reserves will always be equal to at least 15% of outstanding debt. In the event that the ESM reached its EUR500bn lending capacity limit, the equity to assets ratio would stand at 13.8%, which is in line with other 'AAA' rated European MDBs. As of end-August 2013, EUR48.6bn out of the total subscribed capital of EUR80bn has been paid-in, with the balance to be disbursed by April-2014. - Risk management guidelines are conservative, especially for liquidity. They ensure that ESM will suffer no cash shortfall in the event of a default from a borrower. Funds from the paid-in capital will not be lent and will be used as a liquidity buffer, which must cover ESM's liquidity needs for the next 12 months. Investments in liquid assets are governed by conservative rules: as of end-August 2013, the minimum rating requirement for treasury assets is 'AA'. - ESM enjoys PCS only junior to the IMF, which reduces sovereign credit risk and enhances recovery prospects in the event of default. PCS is clearly stated in the founding treaty of ESM, which is unique among MDBs. However, the PCS does not apply to the EUR41.3bn facility to the Spanish government that was transferred from the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF; 'AAA'); it applies to the EUR9bn financial assistance facility provided to Cyprus, on which EUR3bn had been drawn as of end-June 2013. - These features offset the extremely high concentration of assets, which constitutes ESM's main weakness: as of end-August 2013, lending was concentrated on only two sovereign borrowers, Spain and Cyprus; consequently, the ratio of the five largest borrowers to total exposure was 100% at end-August 2013, which is the highest among MDBs. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside risks to the 'AAA' rating are currently not material. However as a lender of last resort, ESM may have to disburse large amounts of financing in a short time frame and may quickly reach its maximum lending capacity, with all exposure potentially concentrated on one single borrower. In this scenario, as its intrinsic credit quality weakened, its rating would become increasingly reliant on support from EAMS. Consequently, material downgrades of multiple highly rated EAMS shareholders would exert downward pressure on ESM's IDR. Negative pressure on the rating could also arise if ESM adds direct bank recapitalisation to its list of financial assistance instruments. This would materially change ESM's credit profile. However, direct bank recapitalisation may be made possible only when the single supervisor regulation in the eurozone becomes effective, which is expected by end-2014. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions: - The ratings are based upon the assumption of ESM using its full lending capacity under the existing legislative framework. - Fitch assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low; - Fitch assumes that no large EAMS will choose to leave the eurozone and that highly rated member states will remain committed to responding to any capital call. 