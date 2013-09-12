By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 11
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 11 Alaska has signed an
agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation
(JBIC) to investigate natural resource exports in a renewed sign
of demand for the state's natural gas, officials said on
Wednesday.
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) covers a variety of
potential natural resource projects, but emphasizes Alaska's
ambitions to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan and
other Asian markets.
It was signed in Tokyo by Alaska Natural Resources
Commissioner Dan Sullivan and JBIC managing director Koichi
Yajima.
"It boosts the credibility of Alaska's projects and
efforts," Sullivan said in a phone interview from Japan.
JBIC has been financially involved in almost all major LNG
projects in Japan, and has focused recently on Australia
exports, Sullivan said.
Alaska's North Slope has known reserves of 35 trillion cubic
feet of natural gas and probably 200 trillion cubic feet in all,
according to the MOU.
Yet a lack of transportation for it and a committed market
have left the gas stranded, while the costs of a pipeline have
been deemed uneconomic since the 1970s.
A recent surge of U.S. natural gas output has only dimmed
its prospects, according to state officials.
Yet TransCanada Corp and the three major North
Slope oil producers - ConocoPhillips, BP and
Exxon Mobil - have embarked on joint studies of a
possible LNG project to supply Asian markets, estimated to cost
up to $65 billion.
The state government has organized a separate proposal that
would build a standalone gas pipeline serving Alaska markets,
should no North Slope export project emerge.
Alaska LNG has been exported to Japan since 1969, but from
southern Alaska's Cook Inlet, not the North Slope. Cook Inlet
exports were once a major source for Tokyo-based utilities, but
volumes have dwindled.
This year, Conoco, owner of a 44-year-old LNG plant in
Kenai, allowed its LNG export licence to lapse.
Sullivan has asked Conoco to resume LNG exports from Kenai.
Unlike gas from the Lower 48 states, North Slope gas was
widely recognized as stranded, so exports to Asia would not be
seen as diverting supplies from U.S. consumers, he said.
In May, Japanese consortium Resources Energy Inc issued a
preliminary feasibility report on a North Slope LNG project and
is considering participation in a pipeline.
The consortium said it envisaged annual LNG exports to Japan
of 15 million to 20 million tons at a final cost of $7.31 to
$8.58 per btu starting as early as 2018.