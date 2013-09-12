(The author is a Reuters editor. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By David Gaffen

Sept 12 Sometime later today, Verizon’s (VZ.N) massive corporate bond deal, with pricing on Wednesday said to have been quite favorable to the investors who partook rather than the company itself, will start trading.

And the early indication is that it is going to get a nice bounce in the aftermarket, judging by trading in the “gray market,” which is sort of the corporate bond world’s version of a ‘when-issued’ market, the trading before the trading. The talk – thanks to insight from our IFR folk and Reuters correspondent Richard Leong – is that the spreads on this have tightened by about half a percentage point on some of the key maturities here.

The company sold $49 billion in debt, an enormous amount that dwarfs the $17 billion Apple (AAPL.O) sold just a few months ago, and is likely to be one of those records that stands for a number of years – similar to the way the $31 billion KKR buyout of RJR Nabisco was the largest leveraged buyout for 17 years before its record was surpassed.

While there are plenty of bond managers out there who have been making room in their portfolios for this technological terror the underwriters dreamed up, it is important to note that Verizon, after all, was already a big debt issuer, so it’s not as if there’s an unfamiliarity here.

A quick glance at a couple of large corporate-bond ETFs suggests that Verizon, while enormous, will likely slot right in as one of a fund’s biggest claims with other big-name debt sellers, rather than overwhelm the portfolio.

The LQD ETF – the iShares IBoxx Investment-Grade Bond ETF, for example, currently has 1.7 percent of its assets in Verizon debt, according to its website. By contrast, the ETF has about 2.2 percent of its holdings in AT&T debt, and plenty of money invested in even larger issuance of financial debt like GE Capital - about 2.5 percent of its holdings. AT&T has about $94.9 billion in outstanding bonds, whereas this deal will make Verizon’s outstanding debt come to about $110 billion or so, which augurs for an increase in the holdings for sure – probably to 2.5 percent or so.

Telecom bond spreads had widened out in anticipation, according to UBS research, which said that compared with financial bonds, "the sector has cheapened significantly versus what is traditionally a very large and volatile segment of the market."

What will be notable is what comes next – the Verizon folk clearly wanted to kick this through before the Fed complicates matters with the reduction of stimulus that’s likely to cause spreads to widen even further. Reuters correspondent Sujata Rao noted in a story that corporate issuers were taking their last chance power drive before there’s nothing left but seeds blowing in the south wind (and apologies for mixing my Boss metaphors). So the price may have been attractive for investors with the concession the company gave over its existing debt.

Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial, noted that the pricing came in about 0.8 to 0.9 percentage points higher than existing bonds (the 2043 bonds carry a 6.55 percent coupon; the 2042 bonds, of which there aren’t too many, were yielding about 5.70 percent yesterday, per Thomson Reuters data).

“That yield spread compensates for potential risk,” he said, with the risk being that what happened to Apple’s bonds (they went boom) could happen to Verizon as well when the Fed gets going.

