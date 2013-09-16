BRIEF-Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
Sept 16 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Aug July June Aug13/12 Production, Pct Change 0.4 UNCH 0.1 2.7 Previous Estimates UNCH 0.2 Production Index 99.4 99.0 99.0
Aug July June Aug'12 Pct of Capacity Use 77.8 77.6 77.8 77.2 Previous Estimates 77.6 77.7
Pct change: Aug July June Aug13/12 Final Products 0.5 -0.5 0.4 2.1 Consumer Goods 0.3 -0.5 0.3 2.3 Business Equipment 0.9 -0.9 0.7 2.5 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.1 -0.5 0.1 1.7 Construc.Supplies 0.3 0.5 0.7 5.3 Materials 0.4 0.5 -0.1 3.4 Manufacturing Industry 0.7 -0.4 0.3 2.6 Durable Goods 1.2 -0.6 0.5 4.0
Motor Vehicles/Parts 5.2 -4.5 1.2 8.4 Non-Durable Goods 0.1 -0.1 0.1 1.5 Mining Industry 0.3 2.4 0.5 7.5 Utilities Industry -1.5 -1.3 -2.0 -3.9 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Aug July June Aug13/12 High-tech output 1.7 1.3 -0.1 9.9 Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.4 -0.1 0.1 2.4 Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.4 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Aug July June
11.25 10.14 11.22 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Aug July June Aug'12 Manufacturing 76.1 75.7 76.1 75.4 Durable Goods 76.2 75.5 76.1
Motor Vehicles/Parts 76.3 72.6 76.1 Non-Durable Goods 77.4 77.3 77.5 Mining 90.0 90.1 88.3 87.2 Utilities 74.7 75.8 76.8 78.5
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. August industrial output +0.4 pct
U.S. August capacity use rate 77.8 pct
U.S. August factory output +0.4 pct
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Silver Wheaton provides details of annual and special meeting of shareholders, files form 40-f, and provides general corporate update
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.