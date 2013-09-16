NEW YORK, Sept 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief Information Officer Steven Scopellite is retiring and will be replaced by R. Martin Chavez, who is currently co-chief operating officer of equities, according to internal memos viewed by Reuters.

Chavez, who was trained as a quantitative analyst, will oversee both the bank's technology and its team of quants - referred to as "strats" internally - in a dual role.

In a third memo, Goldman also said it will promote Don Duet and Paul Walker to become co-heads of technology, reporting to Chavez.

A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memos.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((lauren.lacapra@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-6116)(Reuters Messaging: lauren.lacapra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GOLDMAN CIO/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.