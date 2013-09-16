(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Reynolds Holding

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nielsen's (NLSN.N) merger with Arbitron ARB.N seems to be caught in a trustbuster ratings war. The television audience measurement giant is trying to merge with its radio counterpart. They're not true competitors, yet the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing for effects on a cross-media sector that barely exists. Envy over the Justice Department's pushback on some headline-grabbing deals may explain the aggression.

The two companies are powerhouses, for sure. Nielsen dominates 80 percent of the TV ratings market and Arbitron 90 percent of radio. The lack of any overlap normally would allay any competition concerns. Further, consumers have spread onto the internet, mobile devices and a host of other media vying for their eyes and ears. Successful companies will need to track far-flung audiences.

No one has really figured out how, though, which is what makes the FTC scrutiny so surprising. A combined Nielsen-Arbitron may have a head start on financing and marketing, and innovations like Arbitron's portable people meter, which measures mobile audiences, could offer some technological edge. But internet ratings leader ComScore SCOR.O, along with Rentrak (RENT.O), Invidi and others also have advantages in the early competition for the so-called cross-platform market.

While those firms are probably bending the ears of trustbusters, the FTC may also feel pressure to rival the Justice Department's 2013 record. It squelched Apple's (AAPL.O) e-book scheme, forced AB InBev (ABI.BR) to revamp its Grupo Modelo GMODELOC.MX acquisition and challenged the merger between US Airways LCC.N and American Airlines parent AMR (AAMRQ.PK). The FTC has little to show of late beyond wrapping up its Google (GOOG.O) investigation.

With low odds of winning a legal challenge, the commission will probably extract minor concessions from Nielsen. The company seems likely, for instance, to grant various licenses, including those covering technology Arbitron already uses with ComScore to help ESPN track audiences across five types of media. The move would provide Nielsen with fees, while potentially speeding creation of multimedia analyses.

Delaying the $1.3 billion deal by almost a year, however, will have more of a slowdown effect. With no clear downside, faster approval would have allowed the two companies to proceed with developing better information for advertisers, researchers and TV networks. This sort of regulatory muscle-flexing deserves to be canceled.

- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is expected to rule before Sept. 30 on whether to challenge the proposed $1.26 billion merger of Nielsen and Arbitron on antitrust grounds. The respective leaders in measuring TV and radio audiences announced their deal in December and have since responded to two FTC requests for information.

- The watchdog is focused on how the transaction might affect competition in the emerging business of measuring audiences across different media, according to Reuters and other sources. Nielsen reports that it controls 80 percent of the TV ratings market, while Arbitron says it controls 90 percent of the terrestrial radio sector. The companies are among a number of firms attempting to engage in cross-platform analysis.

