Sept 16 Listed below are obligors with GO ratings, issuer credit ratings, or debt dependent on the analysis of the GO pledge that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has analytically determined will not change as a result of application of our updated U.S. local governments GO criteria released last week. The list represents the first step in reviewing our portfolio of ratings affected by the updated criteria. On Sept. 5, 2013, we released a comment that discusses the approach we will take to review our portfolio and how we will communicate our rating actions. We will continue to follow that approach through the implementation period. Anchorage Municipality, AK ALABAMA: Alabaster, AL Arab, AL Athens, AL Clanton, AL Dadeville, AL Dothan, AL Etowah Cnty, AL Evergreen, AL Gardendale, AL Glencoe, AL Hartselle, AL Houston Cnty, AL Jackson, AL Jacksonville, AL Lee County, AL Marengo County, AL Mobile Cnty, AL Moulton, AL Pell City, AL Prattville, AL Rainsville, AL Russell Cnty, AL St. Clair County, AL Troy, AL Walker Cnty, AL ARIZONA: El Mirage, AZ Flagstaff, AZ Payson, AZ Tolleson, AZ Tucson, AZ CALIFORNIA: Aliso Viejo, CA Anaheim, CA Berkeley, CA Beverly Hills, CA Brentwood, CA Calabasas, CA Calaveras County, CA Camarillo, CA Carlsbad, CA Carmel By The Sea, CA Carson, CA Claremont, CA Del Mar, CA Encinitas, CA Fullerton, CA Gilroy, CA Imperial Cnty, CA Lafayette, CA Laguna Hills, CA Lodi, CA Long Beach, CA Los Altos, CA Manhattan Beach City, CA Martinez, CA Merced Cnty, CA Mill Vy, CA Morgan Hill, CA Norwalk, CA Orinda, CA Palo Alto, CA Pico Rivera, CA Pleasant Hill, CA Rancho Santa Margarita, CA Redondo Beach, CA Riverside, CA Sacramento, CA Salinas, CA San Clemente, CA San Marcos, CA San Mateo Cnty, CA Santa Cruz Cnty, CA Santa Monica, CA Santee, CA Scotts Vy, CA Solano Cnty, CA Stanislaus Cnty, CA Sunnyvale, CA Thousand Oaks, CA Torrance, CA Tracy, CA Visalia, CA West Covina, CA West Hollywood, CA Westlake Vill, CA Yountville (town of), CA COLORADO: Arapahoe Cnty, CO El Paso Cnty, CO Milliken Twn, CO Thornton, CO CONNECTICUT: Avon, CT Bloomfield Twn, CT Branford, CT Easton Twn, CT Enfield, CT Greenwich, CT Norwalk, CT Old Lyme, CT Orange Twn, CT Redding Town, CT Ridgefield Twn, CT Shelton, CT Suffield Twn, CT Windsor Twn, CT FLORIDA: Boca Raton, FL Collier Cnty, FL Daytona Beach, FL Fort Lauderdale, FL Jacksonville, FL Lauderhill, FL Palm Bay, FL Palm Beach County, FL Port St Lucie, FL Tamarac, FL GEORGIA: Chatham Cnty, GA Clayton Cnty, GA Cobb Cnty, GA College Pk, GA Columbia Cnty, GA Dougherty Cnty, GA Douglasville, GA Henry Cnty, GA Jackson County, GA Lowndes County, GA Macon, GA McDuffie Cnty, GA Monroe Cnty, GA Peachtree City, GA White Cnty, GA IOWA: Asbury, IA Garner, IA Hamilton Cnty, IA Johnston, IA Milford, IA Mitchell Cnty, IA Mount Vernon, IA Nevada, IA Osage, IA Osceola, IA Red Oak, IA Sanborn, IA Taylor County, IA Webster City, IA West Des Moines, IA Winnebago Cnty, IA Winterset, IA ILLINOIS: Barrington, IL Belleville, IL Bloomington, IL Buffalo Grove Vill, IL Chester, IL Clarendon Hills, IL Clinton Cnty, IL Coal City Vill, IL Effingham, IL Elmwood Pk, IL Evergreen Pk Vill, IL Farmer City, IL Flossmoor Vill, IL Fox River Grove Vill, IL Fulton, IL Galena, IL Gilman, IL Glencoe Vill, IL Hillsboro, IL Hinsdale, IL Hoffman Estates, IL Homewood Vill, IL Inverness Vill, IL Itasca Vill, IL Jersey County, IL Jerseyville, IL Kendall Cnty, IL Lyons Twp, IL Madison Cnty, IL Manteno Vill, IL Marion, IL Mount Vernon, IL Naperville, IL Northfield Vill, IL Oakbrook Terrace, IL Pekin, IL Peoria, IL Pinckneyville, IL Quincy, IL Rantoul Vill, IL Rochelle, IL Springfield, IL Sterling, IL Stickney Vill, IL Tinley Pk Vill, IL Watseka, IL Wheeling Vill, IL Will Cnty, IL INDIANA: Decatur Cnty, IN Fishers, IN Hamilton Cnty, IN Vigo County, IN KANSAS: Derby, KS Emporia, KS Leavenworth Cnty, KS Lenexa, KS KENTUCKY: Bellevue, KY Danville, KY Frankfort, KY Louisville & Jefferson Cnty Metro Govt, KY Madison Cnty, KY Oldham Cnty, KY LOUISIANA: New Iberia, LA MASSACHUSETTS: Acton Twn, MA Amherst, MA Andover, MA Arlington, MA Barnstable, MA Bedford Twn, MA Boxborough Twn, MA Cambridge, MA Canton Twn, MA Cohasset Town, MA Danvers Twn, MA Dartmouth, MA Duxbury Twn, MA Falmouth Twn, MA Harvard, MA Lincoln Twn, MA Marlborough, MA Mendon, MA Natick, MA Needham, MA Newburyport, MA Norwell Twn, MA Sherborn, MA Stow Twn, MA Sudbury, MA Sutton Town, MA Tisbury, MA Waltham, MA MARYLAND: Baltimore Cnty, MD Baltimore Mayor & City Council, MD Bowie, MD Calvert Cnty, MD Montgomery Cnty, MD MAINE: Alfred Twn, ME Augusta, ME Bath, ME Biddeford, ME Hallowell, ME Oxford Town, ME South Portland, ME Waterville, ME York Twn, ME MICHIGAN: Alpena Cnty, MI Antrim Cnty, MI Barry Cnty, MI Bay City, MI Berrien Cnty, MI Bloomfield Hills, MI Bridgman, MI Cadillac, MI Calhoun Cnty, MI Cass County, MI Charlevoix, MI Chesterfield Charter Twp, MI Clinton Cnty, MI Dearborn, MI Delta Cnty, MI Dexter Vill, MI Durand, MI East Grand Rapids, MI Elba Township, MI Flat Rock, MI Frankenmuth, MI Glen Arbor Township, MI Grand Traverse Cnty, MI Highland Charter Twp, MI Holly Vill, MI Kalkaska Cnty, MI Lenawee Cnty, MI Manistee, MI Marshall, MI Menominee, MI Midland, MI Milford Charter Twp, MI Monroe, MI Montcalm Cnty, MI Mount Clemens, MI New Baltimore, MI Newaygo, MI Niles Twp, MI Northville Charter Twp, MI Novi, MI Osceola Cnty, MI Oxford Charter Twp, MI Petoskey, MI Pigeon Vill, MI Portage, MI Redford Charter Twp, MI Royalton Township, MI Saugatuck Twp, MI Sault Ste. Marie, MI Sparta Vill, MI St Clair Shores, MI Troy, MI Watertown Charter Twp, MI Wayne, MI MINNESOTA: Andover, MN Annandale, MN Belgrade, MN Bemidji, MN Benton County, MN Bloomington, MN Blue Earth, MN Brooklyn Ctr, MN Cambridge, MN Cannon Falls, MN Carver Cnty, MN Centerville, MN Chaska, MN City of Eagle Bend, MN Clarkfield, MN Dawson, MN Detroit Lakes, MN Duluth, MN Eyota, MN Forest Lake, MN Granite Falls, MN Hubbard Cnty, MN Hutchinson, MN Inver Grove Hgts, MN Itasca County, MN Janesville, MN Kasson, MN Le Sueur Cnty, MN Lewiston, MN Lincoln County, MN Litchfield, MN Little Falls, MN Livonia Township, MN Mantorville, MN Mapleton, MN Marshall, MN Meeker Cnty, MN Milaca, MN Montevideo, MN Moose Lake, MN Mound, MN Mower Cnty, MN New Brighton, MN New Prague, MN New York Mills City, MN Nobles Cnty, MN North Mankato, MN North Saint Paul, MN Norwood Young America, MN Park Rapids, MN Pelican Rapids, MN Pipestone Cnty, MN Plymouth, MN Princeton, MN Roseau Cnty, MN Scott Cnty, MN Shoreview, MN Spring Vy City, MN Springfield, MN St James, MN St. Anthony (Ramsey Cnty), MN St. Bonifacius, MN St. Francis, MN St. Louis Park, MN Stearns Cnty, MN Steele Cnty, MN Stephen, MN Stevens Cnty, MN Wabasha Cnty, MN Wadena, MN Washington Cnty, MN Wells, MN White Bear Lake, MN Windom, MN Zumbrota, MN MISSOURI: Arnold, MO Aurora, MO Branson, MO Carrollton Twn, MO Chillicothe, MO Creve Coeur, MO East Prairie, MO Franklin County, MO Frontenac, MO Grandview, MO Jefferson Cnty, MO Joplin, MO Kirkwood, MO Liberty, MO Mexico, MO O'Fallon, MO Owensville, MO Raytown, MO Warrensburg, MO Washington, MO MISSISSIPPI: Clinton, MS DeSoto Cnty, MS Flowood, MS Jackson, MS Laurel, MS Oktibbeha Cnty, MS Scott Cnty, MS Southaven, MS Tunica Cnty, MS MONTANA: Butte-Silver Bow City-Cnty, MT NORTH CAROLINA: Apex Town, NC Bertie Cnty, NC Bladen Cnty, NC Brunswick Cnty, NC Cabarrus County, NC Chatham Cnty, NC Clayton, NC Cleveland Cnty, NC Cornelius, NC Craven Cnty, NC Dare Cnty, NC Dunn, NC Edgecombe County, NC Hertford Cnty, NC Huntersville Twn, NC Lenoir Cnty, NC Macon Cnty, NC Mebane, NC Mecklenburg Cnty, NC Nash Cnty, NC Pender Cnty, NC Randolph Cnty, NC Rockingham Cnty, NC Sampson Cnty, NC Surry Cnty, NC Vance Cnty, NC Washington, NC NORTH DAKOT: Minot, ND Rugby, ND NEBRASKA: Hall Cnty, NE NEW HAMPSHIRE: Nashua, NH NEW MEXICO: Santa Fe, NM NEW YORK: Bellport Vill, NY East Syracuse Village, NY Genesee County, NY Greenburgh Town, NY Leroy Vill, NY Lindenhurst Vill, NY Lysander Twn, NY Onondaga County, NY Pelham Vill, NY Potsdam, NY Rochester, NY OHIO: Delaware Cnty, OH Findlay, OH Hudson, OH Indian Hill Vill, OH Jackson County, OH Oregon, OH Powell, OH Shaker Hgts, OH Sylvania Twp, OH Westerville, OH Williams Cnty, OH OKLAHOMA: Broken Arrow, OK OREGEON: Coos Bay, OR Grants Pass, OR Medford, OR North Bend, OR Philomath, OR Sandy, OR PENNSYLVANIA: Buckingham Twp (Bucks Cnty), PA Clinton County, PA Conemaugh Twp, PA Dauphin Cnty, PA East Vincent Twp, PA Forks Twp, PA Hanover Boro, PA Hummelstown Boro, PA Huntingdon Boro, PA Lawrence Cnty, PA Limerick Twp, PA Lower Merion Twp, PA Lycoming County, PA Marple Twp, PA Middletown Borough, PA Middletown Twp (Delaware Cnty), PA Mifflin County, PA North Lebanon Twp, PA Peters Twp, PA Plumstead Twp, PA Smithfield Twp, PA Union County, PA Upper St Clair Township, PA Washington Township (Berks County), PA RHODE ISLAND: Westerly, RI SOUTH CAROLINA: Anderson Cnty, SC Beaufort Cnty, SC Berkeley County, SC Blythewood, SC Chester Cnty, SC Clarendon Cnty, SC Dorchester Cnty, SC Georgetown County, SC Greenwood Cnty, SC Jasper Cnty, SC Lexington Cnty, SC Richland Cnty, SC Simpsonville, SC York Cnty, SC Hanson Cnty, SD TENNESSEE: Brentwood, TN Claiborne Cnty, TN Dyer Cnty, TN Fayetteville, TN Germantown, TN Hardin County, TN Henderson Cnty, TN Kenton, TN Lake County, TN Lawrence Cnty, TN Lexington, TN Nashville & Davidson County Metropolitan Government, TN Oak Ridge, TN Sevier Cnty, TN TEXAS: Addison, TX Alamo, TX Alice, TX Aransas Cnty, TX Aransas Pass, TX Austin Cnty, TX Balch Springs, TX Bastrop County, TX Bedford, TX Belton, TX Blanco, TX Borger, TX Bowie, TX Brady, TX Bunker Hill Vill, TX Cameron County, TX Canyon, TX Carthage, TX Cedar Park, TX Clute, TX Colorado City, TX Cooke Cnty, TX Copperas Cove, TX Corpus Christi, TX Denton, TX Eagle Lake, TX Ennis, TX Euless, TX Farmers Branch, TX Friona, TX Garden Ridge, TX Grapeland, TX Greenville, TX Harlingen, TX Hewitt, TX Highland Village, TX Hillsboro, TX Houston Cnty, TX Howard Cnty, TX Hudson Oaks, TX Hurst, TX Jersey Vill, TX Johnson County, TX Kendall Cnty, TX Kerrville, TX Kirby, TX La Grange, TX La Porte, TX Lampasas, TX Leon Vy, TX Levelland, TX Liberty Cnty, TX Longview, TX Lubbock County, TX Mineola, TX Missouri City, TX Mitchell County, TX Montague Cnty, TX Montgomery County, TX Mount Pleasant, TX Nacogdoches, TX Nacogdoches Cnty, TX Nederland, TX Odessa, TX Palestine, TX Paris, TX Pecos Cnty, TX Plano, TX Port Neches, TX Post, TX Red Oak, TX Richland Hills, TX Richwood, TX Robinson, TX Rockport, TX San Marcos, TX Seminole, TX Sherman, TX Slaton, TX Southlake, TX Stafford, TX Stratford, TX Sulphur Springs, TX Titus Cnty, TX Tom Green Cnty, TX Universal City, TX Uvalde, TX Uvalde Cnty, TX Val Verde County, TX Weatherford, TX West University Place, TX Westworth Village, TX UTAH: Orem, UT Wasatch Cnty, UT Washington Cnty, UT VIRGINIA: Albemarle Cnty, VA Alexandria, VA Arlington Cnty, VA Chesapeake, VA Covington, VA Leesburg, VA Loudoun Cnty, VA Newport News, VA Norfolk, VA Prince William Cnty, VA Pulaski County, VA Roanoke, VA Rockingham Cnty, VA Spotsylvania County, VA Virginia Beach, VA WASHINGTON: Anacortes, WA Bellevue, WA Kelso, WA Kirkland, WA Pasco, WA Redmond, WA Sammamish, WA Tacoma, WA Vancouver, WA WISCONSIN: Altoona, WI Antigo, WI Ashland, WI Burlington, WI Campbellsport Vill, WI Clayton, WI Cottage Grove Vill, WI Cudahy, WI Dunn Cnty, WI Ephraim Vill, WI Fort Atkinson, WI Hartford, WI Hobart Vill, WI Holmen Vill, WI Howard Vill, WI Jackson County, WI Janesville, WI Kaukauna, WI La Crosse, WI Ledgeview, WI Manitowoc, WI Monona, WI Mount Horeb Vill, WI Pleasant Prairie Vill, WI Price Cnty, WI Shawano, WI Shorewood Hills, WI Sparta, WI Viroqua, WI WYOMING: Lincoln County, WY