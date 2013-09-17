Sept 17 Aeropostale Inc shares rose as
much as 19.5 percent on Tuesday after private equity firm
Sycamore Partners disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had
taken an 8 percent stake in the struggling teen apparel
retailer.
Shares were trading at $10.06 in mid-morning, after closing
at $8.61 on Monday; earlier in the session, they reached as high
as $10.29.
Aeropostale last month reported a decline in second-quarter
sales and forecast a deep third quarter loss, pointing to a
highly promotional environment that has led it to cut prices.
Between Aug. 23 and last Wednesday, a Sycamore affiliate
bought 6.25 million shares for prices ranging from $8.2723 to
$8.7564 a share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
