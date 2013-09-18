BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 18 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2013. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT SEPTEMBER Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 19/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA September 26/NA NA OCTOBER Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 9/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA October 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 24/NA NA NOVEMBER Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 6/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA November 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 25/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 11/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in