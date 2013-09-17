NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on approximately $4.1 million of outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds of the Town of Groton, Connecticut (the town). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The GO bonds are backed by the town's full faith and credit and unlimited ad valorem taxing ability. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG MANAGEMENT: The town benefits from sound management practices as evidenced by their history of conservative budgeting, demonstrated ability to adjust spending in response to revenue declines and generally stable financial reserves and operating results. FAVORABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITY PROFILE: The town's low long-term liability burden is the key credit strength. The towns's 100% funding of actuarially required contributions for both pensions and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) present a low burden on the budget and limited near-term debt issuance plans will allow the town to maintain its favorable debt position. DECLINING EMPLOYMENT; HIGH CONCENTRATION: The town's employment base continues to decline, despite marginal population growth, and there is a very high level of concentration from both an employment and tax base standpoint. FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY MITIGATES ECONOMIC WEAKNESS: The town's financial performance and flexibility significantly limit its overall credit risk to the poor economic trends. The town has maintained a fairly stable and adequate level of financial reserves over an extended period while demonstrating a conservative approach to budgeting. Operations are largely funded from property taxes, which are not subject to a limit or cap. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fundamental shifts in the town's top taxpayers/employers, due to the high level of concentration that exists, could pressure the town's finances and rating. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation for continued prudent budgetary management supported by the town's adequate level of revenue raising flexibility. CREDIT PROFILE The Town of Groton is located in southeastern Connecticut with a 2012 population of 39,896. The Thames River is adjacent to the town on the west and the Long Island Sound is located directly to the south, providing the town great access to the local waterways. HIGHLY CONCENTRATED ECONOMIC BASE The town's economy is heavily influenced by the sizable presence of the Naval Submarine Base New London (the base), General Dynamics' Electric Boat Corporation (EB), and Pfizer (rated 'A+' by Fitch). Collectively these firms employ 19,620 in the town (as of June 30, 2012), while Pfizer and EB account for a high 15% and 5.5% of the town's tax base, respectively. Each of these entities has a long-standing presence in the town and has invested significantly in plant infrastructure. However, recently EB announced the decision to let go of up to 300 blue collar employees due to the termination of a federal repair contract for the U.S.S. Miami. Pfizer has opted to demolish a large office building that generates $2.2 million in annual property tax revenue (the building is expected to be removed from the grand list effective fiscal 2016). Despite the loss of this building and a staff reduction in 2011, Pfizer's Groton office remains its largest research and development center. The employment picture for both the town and New London County remain poor, with consecutive years of decline dating back to 2008 and 2009, respectively. Year-to-date employment is down about 2% for both the town and county, and the town's July unemployment rate of 9.1% was above that of the state's 8.3% and nation's 7.7%. Continued employment base weakness could pressure the rating over time, given a potential to stress tax base valuation and resident income metrics. Median household income is presently approximately 15% higher than that of the nation. Per capita income levels for the town are also above the national average. CONSISTENT FINANCIAL RESULTS In Fitch's view the town's financial performance and flexibility significantly limit its overall credit risk to the poor economic trends noted above. General fund operating results over the prior decade have generally been positive, with unreserved or unrestricted fund balance maintained between 5% and 10% of operating expenditures and transfers out. The town ended fiscal 2012 with a slight operating deficit (after transfers) of $443,351 (or 0.3% of spending), mostly due to lower than budgeted state and federal aid. Property taxes fund 63% of general fund operations. The unrestricted fund balance of $12.7 million (or 10.1% of spending) continues to provide a satisfactory cushion against unforeseen spending needs or emergencies. The town has a policy that requires an unassigned fund balance equal to at least 7.5% of general fund expenditures (reserves in excess of 7.5% can be appropriated as a revenue source in the subsequent year's budget). Another policy dedicates a certain level of annual funding to a capital reserve fund, which currently has a balance of $1.4 million which in the event of an emergency could be moved back to the general fund to help cover operating expenses. In Fitch's view the town has a good deal of revenue raising flexibility that positions it to offset tax base declines or other unforeseen operating challenges. The town's tax rate is regionally competitive and the town has an unlimited ability to raise the tax rate to meet operating needs. EXPECTATIONS FOR FISCAL 2013 ARE POSITIVE Preliminary fiscal 2013 results indicate a $2.2 million operating surplus, mostly due to higher than budgeted property tax receipts and federal aid, and lower than budgeted spending on town operations. Unassigned fund balance is expected to be roughly 9.4% of general fund spending. FISCAL 2014 BUDGET MAINTAINS RESERVE POLICY COMPLIANCE The fiscal 2014 budget is balanced with a planned $2 million use of fund balance for tax relief purposes (reflecting the portion of unassigned fund balance above 7.5% as per town policy). Due to reductions in the contribution to the capital reserve fund and reduced debt service payments due to a February 2013 refunding issue, the adopted fiscal 2014 budget is less than the fiscal 2013 budget. The town is budgeting for $1.3 million of OPEB spending above the paygo amount, which in Fitch's view theoretically could provide additional budget flexibility. The fiscal 2014 budget also includes a small contingency of $350,000. LOW LONG TERM LIABILITY BURDEN The town's total debt burden is low at $1,229 per capita and 1% of market value. Principal amortization is above-average with 64% to be retired within 10 years. An additional debt issuance of $9.4 million is expected in early 2014, but should not have a material effect on the town's low debt ratios. All town employees, excluding certified board of education (BOE) members, participate in the town's single employer defined benefit plan. The plan's annual required contribution (ARC) represents a low 2% of total governmental fund spending (excluding capital). The plan is well-funded at 79.7% and assumes a discount rate of 8%. Using Fitch's 7% discount rate assumption the ratio declines to a still satisfactory 73.3% and the unfunded actuarial accrued liability a fairly reasonable amount in absolute terms. Board of Education employees participate in the State Teachers' Retirement System, a cost-sharing pension plan, for which the state is solely responsible for all contributions. OPEB liabilities are manageable. The town prudently contributed more than the full OPEB ARC in 2012 and 2013 and the total unfunded liability is less than 1% of market value. Carrying costs for debt service, pension, and OPEB totaled a low 11% of total governmental fund spending (excluding capital) in 2012. Contact: Primary Analyst Andrew Hoffman Analyst +1-212-908-0527 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 