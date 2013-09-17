NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the long- and short-term
ratings of the Minnesota Office of Higher Education's supplemental student loan
program revenue bonds, 2012 series A (taxable) and series B (tax-exempt). A full
rating list is provided at the end of this release.
The ratings are based on the support provided by a direct-pay letter of credit
(LOC) issued by Royal Bank of Canada providing full support to the bonds. Royal
Bank of Canada is obligated to make payments of principal and interest on the
bonds upon maturity, acceleration and redemption, as well as the purchase price
for tendered bonds. The current rating on Royal Bank of Canada is 'AA/F1+';
Outlook Stable.
The rating will expire on the earliest to occur of: (1) Oct. 15, 2015 - which is
the stated expiration date of the LOC - unless such date is extended; (2)
conversion to an alternate mode; (3) any prior termination of the LOC; or (4)
defeasance of the bonds.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Minnesota Office of Higher Education 2012
--2012A (taxable) notes at 'AA/F1+'; Outlook Stable;
--2012B (tax-exempt) notes at 'AA/F1+'; Outlook Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Jiang
Analyst
+1-212-908-9120
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Tracy Wan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9171
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.