NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the long- and short-term ratings of the Minnesota Office of Higher Education's supplemental student loan program revenue bonds, 2012 series A (taxable) and series B (tax-exempt). A full rating list is provided at the end of this release. The ratings are based on the support provided by a direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) issued by Royal Bank of Canada providing full support to the bonds. Royal Bank of Canada is obligated to make payments of principal and interest on the bonds upon maturity, acceleration and redemption, as well as the purchase price for tendered bonds. The current rating on Royal Bank of Canada is 'AA/F1+'; Outlook Stable. The rating will expire on the earliest to occur of: (1) Oct. 15, 2015 - which is the stated expiration date of the LOC - unless such date is extended; (2) conversion to an alternate mode; (3) any prior termination of the LOC; or (4) defeasance of the bonds. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Minnesota Office of Higher Education 2012 --2012A (taxable) notes at 'AA/F1+'; Outlook Stable; --2012B (tax-exempt) notes at 'AA/F1+'; Outlook Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Paul Jiang Analyst +1-212-908-9120 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Tracy Wan Senior Director +1-212-908-9171 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'