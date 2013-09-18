*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Sep. 18] Aaa *3.98 Moraine Park Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 10:30 AM Aaa *1.99 Brown County, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aaa 3.94 Brown County, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aaa 9.19 Brown County, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.24 Jackson Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ F1+200.00 Massachusetts, MA 10:00 AM Aa2 *2.93 St Louis Co Comm Fire Prot Dt, MO, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ F1+300.00 Massachusetts, MA 10:15 AM MIG1 SP-1+ F1+300.00 Massachusetts, MA 10:30 AM MIG1 *5.48 Auburn (Town), MA 11:00 AM A+ 1.11 Big Lake, MN, GO 12:00 PM *6.35 Carlstadt Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 3.17 Collingswood Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *4.87 East Bridgewater (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM BBB 12.60 Fort Bend Co MUD #151, TX, GO 12:00 PM 43.50 Half Hollow Hills SD, NY 11:00 AM BBB- *1.78 Harris Co MUD #390, TX, GO 12:00 PM *6.45 Metrowest Reg Trans Auth, MA 11:00 AM A1 *8.99 Palmer (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *2.04 Peekskill, NY 11:00 AM *1.40 Stillwater Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 22.60 Victor Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *5.04 Webster (Town), NY 11:00 AM Aa3 AA- 1.20 Winslow (Town), ME, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 *4.78 Georgetown, KY, RE 11:30 AM 10.00 St Lawrence County, NY 11:30 AM Aa3 *2.68 Georgetown, KY, RE 12:00 PM *1.28 Harris Co MUD #411, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 19] Aa1 75.00 Alpine SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM *5.24 Blackhawk Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 *5.39 La Crosse County, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA *1.48 Newport, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.12 Paducah, KY, GO 11:00 AM AA- 2.49 Paducah, KY, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *6.80 Sevier County, TN, GO 10:15 AM 14.50 W Babylon UFSD, NY 10:30 AM *1.50 Afton Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *1.03 Avon-by-the-Sea Borough, NJ 11:00 AM A1 2.00 Forney Econ Dev Corp, TX, RE 12:00 PM *6.00 Kokomo-Center Schs Bldg, IN, RE 11:00 AM 3.00 Kokomo-Center Schs Bldg, IN, RE 11:00 AM 18.13 Liverpool Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *6.05 Mashpee (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *3.80 Massapequa Pk Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM BBB- 5.65 Montgomery Co MUD #113, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.01 Ossining (Town), NY 11:00 AM 30.00 Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 28.00 Patchogue-Medford UFSD, NY 11:00 AM MIG1 6.10 Peabody, MA 11:00 AM *4.06 Pine Vly Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM A+ *1.73 Pulaski Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM SP-1+ 3.47 Rahway, NJ 11:00 AM *6.75 Wallington Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *1.58 Wappinger (Town), NY 11:00 AM *8.54 Wildwood Crest Borough, NJ 11:00 AM AA 7.43 Rahway, NJ, GO 11:15 AM AA- *4.70 #181 Consolidated Drain Dt, MI, GO 11:30 AM *4.05 Beacon Falls (Town), CT 11:30 AM *1.08 Deal Borough, NJ 11:30 AM 5.63 Poughkeepsie, NY 11:30 AM Aa2 AA 17.73 Lexington-Fayette Co Govt, KY, GO 01:00 PM 23.32 Lexington-Fayette Co Govt, KY, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 20] *1.05 New Hartford Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM [Sep. 23] *1.98 Nicolet Unified HSD, WI, GO 10:30 AM Aaa *9.30 Germantown, TN, GO 11:00 AM *2.22 Moorhead, MN, GO 11:00 AM *8.20 New Berlin SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM 14.50 Artesia Spec Hosp Dt, NM, GO 01:00 PM *1.60 Gloucester City, NJ 11:00 AM *4.82 Fort Bend Co MUD #134C, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 24] 1.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 10:30 AM *2.40 Cambridge SD, WI 11:00 AM *4.30 Clinton, IA, GO 11:00 AM *4.98 Sayreville Borough, NJ, GO 10:45 AM *3.73 Broome Co BOCES, NY 11:00 AM 48.81 North Hempstead (Town), NY 11:00 AM 32.00 Northport UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 83.00 Pinellas Co SD, FL 11:00 AM 5.00 Putnam BOCES, NY 11:00 AM 21.00 South Huntington UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *5.55 West Milford Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *4.51 Windsor Locks (Town), CT 11:00 AM *4.74 Windsor Locks (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM A *1.74 Spirit Lake, IA, GO 02:00 PM A+ *3.32 Andover, KS, GO 03:00 PM [Sep. 25] 12.00 Alameda, CA, RE 11:30 AM 9.50 Alameda, CA, RE 12:30 PM *10.00 Monroe County, WI, GO 11:00 AM 125.00 New York City, NY, GO 10:30 AM *10.00 East Hampton UFSD, NY 11:00 AM A1 16.83 Marysville, WA, GO 02:00 PM 8.00 Portland Wtr Dt, ME, RE 11:00 AM 3.70 Portland Wtr Dt, ME, RE 11:00 AM *5.31 NW Harris Co MUD #15, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Sep. 26] 43.57 Johnson County, KS, GO 10:30 AM 5.50 East Rochester (Town/Vlg), NY 11:00 AM *2.30 Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Lib Dt, IN, GO 11:00 AM 17.28 Clifton, NJ, GO 11:15 AM [Sep. 30] 64.50 Madison Metro SD, WI 10:30 AM [Oct. 01] *1.75 Mendota Heights, MN, GO 11:00 AM *6.76 Benzie Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 02] *1.75 Montgomery Co MUD #107, TX, GO 10:00 AM *1.50 Harris Co MUD #383, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Oct. 03] *5.85 Fort Bend Co MUD #194, TX, GO 11:00 AM *2.54 Marathon City Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.65 NW Harris Co MUD #10, TX, GO 11:30 AM [Oct. 07] 4.03 Maple Grove, MN, GO 11:00 AM 5.92 Maple Grove, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 08] *2.42 Oakdale, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.72 Paynesville ISD #741, MN, GO 11:00 AM 7.29 Roseville ISD #623, MN, GO 01:00 PM [Oct. 09] 6.69 Dakota Co Comm Dev Agy, MN, GO 11:00 AM *3.46 Eden Vly ISD #463, MN, GO 11:00 AM *3.10 Forest Lake, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Oct. 10] *1.13 Winona Port Authority, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 15] 30.00 Palm Beach County, FL, RE 11:00 AM