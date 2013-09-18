REFILE-BRIEF-TerraForm Global unit terminates revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Mexico's peso surged to a one-month high on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep its stimulus program running at the same pace, surprising markets that expected a reduction in the easy money policies that have supported demand for riskier assets.
The peso gained more than 1.2 percent to 12.7655 per dollar while Mexico's IPC stock index also jumped about 1 percent.
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.