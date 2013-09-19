By Tim McLaughlin

BOSTON, Sept 19 State Street Corp's (STT.N) exchange-traded fund business is No. 2 by assets but No. 1 in mood swings.

The Boston-based company has a solid share of an expanding $2.1 trillion ETF industry, but its market share has been put at risk by its unusually volatile cash flows, which analysts say appear to be giving competitors like Vanguard an edge.

Since the start of 2010, State Street's ETF business has seen monthly cash outflows 18 times. The biggest swing happened last month when investors pulled a whopping $22 billion from its stable of ETF funds.

In contrast, Vanguard Group's ETF business behaves like a metronome, with only two months of cash outflows in that same period, according to industry data that tracks the aggregate amount of money that flows in and out of ETFs.

The difference is client base: State Street's bread-and-butter remains institutional investors such as hedge funds and Wall Street traders who use ETFs to quickly shift large amounts of money between sectors, while Vanguard caters to retail investors who tend to make smaller moves.

In August, investors fearing a pullback in the Federal Reserve's economic stimulus program withdrew $14 billion from State Street's SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY.P), data firm IndexUniverse said.

Jim Ross, global chief of State Street's ETF business, is not worried by the figures, saying his client base means good days can be very good. The fund becomes flush when investors move into the stock market. On Wednesday, for example, the SPDR ETF had $4.2 billion in net cash inflows.

"It's a great business," Ross told Reuters. "It trades more than any other equity security on dollar-weighted flow basis."

But Todd Rosenbluth, an analyst at S&P Capital IQ ETF, said the ups and downs appear to be putting State Street and the iShares ETFs of industry leader BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) at a disadvantage to competitors who are catering to more stable retail investors. BlackRock has had 10 months of cash outflows since the start of 2010.

"We have seen Vanguard and others outside the top two take market share," said Rosenbluth. "The ETF market continues to grow, but a disproportionate amount of money is being captured by Vanguard."

Cumulative ETF cash flows at Vanguard total $161 billion since the start of 2010, compared to BlackRock's $135 billion and State Street's $59 billion, according to Vanguard data.

By the end of August, BlackRock's iShares controlled 39 percent of the global ETF market with $815 billion in assets under management. State Street's ETF business had $358.5 billion, or 17.1 percent, while Vanguard continued to pick up share with $293 billion, or 14 percent, according to State Street Global Advisors data.

Joel Dickson, a principal at Vanguard's investment strategy group, said Vanguard built its ETF business with the retail investor in mind. "That money tends to be stickier than an institutional investor or a proprietary trading hedge fund," he said.

Analysts say Vanguard's moves toward lower costs, including cutting licensing fees by switching benchmark providers, are paying off. "People really buy the Vanguard ethos of low cost," said Deborah Fuhr, a partner at London research firm ETFGI LLP.

Despite Vanguard's gains, Rosenbluth and other ETF analysts say State Street's ETF business remains healthy, with an ability to launch products that gain traction quickly and provide rock-bottom expense ratios.

Still, the monthly gyrations in cash flows indicate State Street can suffer disproportionately when investors change moods.

Second-quarter outflows at State Street's SPDR Gold ETF (GLD.P), for example, totaled $12 billion after Paulson & Co more than halved its stake, erasing $11 billion in net new business in assets under management at State Street's investment arm.

"I'm thankful I'm not evaluated only on gold outflows," Ross joked.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

