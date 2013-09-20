* Dell scraps second lien bond for cheaper loans

* Dell sets price talk on first lien bond, pricing Monday

* Hilton switches to larger, longer dated

* Hilton $3.5 billion CMBS deal eyed for early October

(Adds Hilton debt financing, Dell price talk, quotes)

By Natalie Harrison and Natalie Wright

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (IFR/RLPC) - Dell Inc DELL.O and Hilton Worldwide [BLKSHW.UL] look set to fund their respective management buyout and refinancing at significantly lower financing costs than expected following particularly strong demand for their leveraged loans.

Computer giant Dell scrapped a US$1.25 billion second lien high yield bond on Friday in favor of cheaper loans, while Hilton has similarly increased the size of its loan financing.[ID:L2N0HG13S][ID:nL2N0HG0LB]

Loans on both deals have covenant-lite structures.

Dell has set price talk on its US$2 billion seven-year non-call three first lien high yield bond at 5.5%-5.75%, and will price the bond on Monday following the close of books at noon the same day.

The debt will finance the USD25bn management buyout of the business by founder Michael Dell and private equity group Silverlake.

Dell originally planned to sell USD2bn of first-lien seven-year non-call three bonds, on which initial price thoughts were heard in the high 5% area, as well as a USD1.25bn second-lien eight-year non-call three notes with initial price thoughts heard in the high 6% area.

IFR and RLPC reported on Thursday that a new euro-denominated Term Loan B, totaling at least 500 million euros, has been added to the debt package following reverse enquiry from investors, and that the bonds may be reduced as a consequence.[ID:L5N0HF37O]

Pricing on the euro loan is expected at 400bp over Euribor with a 1% floor and a 99 original issue discount, 25bp wider than the 6.5-year USD4bn dollar Term Loan B, which is guided at 375bp over Libor with a 1% Libor floor and a 99 original issue discount.

Credit Suisse, Barclays, Bank of America Lynch, RBC and UBS are leading the financing on the bond financing. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC, Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS are lead managers on the loan side.

STRONG DEMAND FOR HILTON LOANS

Demand for Hilton's debt is equally as strong.

Hilton's new US$10.1 billion loan and bond package, consisting of a US$7.6 billion seven-year term loan B-2, $1.5 billion eight-year non-call three senior bonds, and a $1 billion revolver, will refinance existing debt ahead of a planned initial public offering that is expected to raise US$1.25 billion.

Proforma net debt to adjusted Ebitda is expected to be 6.5x after the refinancing, sources say, which is considered reasonable for a public listing. The proceeds of the IPO, will be used to pay down debt,

Previously, the company, owned by private equity group Blackstone, planned to issue an $850 million, five-year term loan B-1, a $1.25 billion senior note issuance, and a $2 billion unsecured note issuance, in addition to a $5 billion, seven-year term loan B-2. The term loan B-1 and the senior note issuance have been eliminated.

"Hilton has replaced the senior secured bonds with even cheaper, like-for-like, loans," said one market source.

"There was some uncertainty about whether the loan market was deep enough to take a bigger loan, so the issuer started out cautiously, but the whole $9 billion could have been done in the loan market."

"The company took a perfect time to come to market and they couldn’t have timed it better with how rates have gone," said one investor, referring to the Federal Reserve's surprise decision on Wednesday to hold off on tapering for the time being, which sent Treasury yield - and financing costs - sharply lower.

Price talk on Hilton's bond has been set at 5.75% area. Books close at 2pm ET, with pricing accelerated to today instead of next week.

Price talk on the loan has been tightened to Libor plus 300, with a 1% Libor floor at 99-99.5 versus Libor plus +325-350, with a 1% percent Libor floor and an original issue discount of 99.

"The fact that Hilton has been able to increase the size of the loan, and still squeeze pricing is remarkable," said the banker.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo are leading the Hilton financing. Deutsche Bank is left lead on the loans, and BofA is left on the bonds.

Books on the loans close on Friday, and they will allocate and be free to trade on Monday.

The US$3.5bn CMBS portion of the Hilton debt financing – which will be the largest post-crisis CMBS deal to date – is expected in two weeks, according to an investor in securitized products. Banks are not yet sharing any information beyond that, he said.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, and Natalie Wright, RLPC.; Additional reporting by Rachelle Kakouris and Adam Tempkin; Editing By Marc Carnegie and Christopher Mangham)

((natalie.harrison@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 207 542 2687)(Reuters Messaging: natalie.harrison.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DELL BONDS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.