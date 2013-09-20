NEW YORK, Sept 20 A hawkish Federal Reserve
policymaker on Friday sharply criticized her colleagues'
decision this week not to reduce a bond-buying program, warning
that the U.S. central bank's credibility is now at risk given
how convinced were financial markets that policy would be
adjusted.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who dissented on
Wednesday's policy decision, said she was "disappointed."
Waiting for more evidence of economic strength before
reducing the program, she said, "unnecessarily discounts" the
very real economic progress seen over the last year, as well as
the potential costs of the aggressive easing.