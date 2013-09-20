NEW YORK, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following general obligation (GO) bonds of the State of Montana: --$7.09 million GO long-range building program refunding bonds, series 2013C; --$1.035 million GO renewable resource program bonds (taxable), series 2013D; --$5 million GO bonds (water pollution control state revolving fund program), series 2013E. The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on or about October 2. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating on approximately $124.8 million in outstanding Montana GO bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY General obligations of the state to which the full faith, credit and taxing power of the state are pledged to the payment of principal and interest. KEY RATING DRIVERS HIGH BALANCES: The state benefits from very high trust fund balances and a practice of carrying solid ending budgetary fund balances, helping to offset the cyclicality inherent in its resource-based economy and tax revenue system. CONSERVATIVE FISCAL MANAGEMENT: A longstanding conservative approach to fiscal management and a decade of strong revenue gains enabled the state to build balances and simultaneously address longstanding spending needs, including education and pension. Unexpected needs, including from litigation and fire suppression, have affected the state in the past. GREATER DIVERSIFICATION: Despite the preeminence of energy, mining and forestry, the state's economy continues to diversify, particularly into services. LOW DEBT: The state's net tax-supported debt burden is low, and debt issuance practices are conservative. PENSION REFORMS: Major pension funded ratios are low and the state has not contributed full actuarial amounts. However, the state took extensive actions in the 2013 legislature to improve the plans' sustainability. RATING SENSITIVITIES CONTINUED CONSERVATIVE MANAGEMENT: The rating is sensitive to the state's continued conservative approach to fiscal and debt management. CREDIT PROFILE The state's 'AA+' GO rating is based on its conservative financial practices, low debt burden and growing economic diversity. Although Montana's large natural resource sector is inherently volatile, the sector's relative strength over the last decade helped to cushion the state during the last recession and has augmented state balances during the recovery. Montana's approach to fiscal and debt management is conservative, and the state has taken prompt action to address fiscal challenges, including revenue weakness during the last downturn. Maintenance of high general fund and trust fund balances is a key credit strength given past volatility and the absence of a formal rainy day fund mechanism. In the 2013 legislative session the state adopted extensive reforms to address pension system weakness, including funding increases and benefit reforms. FINANCES Montana fiscal management is generally conservative, with the state budgeting sizable ending fund balances as a cushion against unexpected revenue weakness or to address other unexpected needs. With the exception of fiscal years 2009 and 2010, revenue growth has been consistently strong for a decade. The fiscal 2012-2013 biennium, which ended on June 30, was originally forecast to close with a general fund balance of $150.4 million, or 8.1% of forecast fiscal 2013 revenues at the time. Solid revenue over-performance thereafter, particularly in personal and corporate income taxes, enlarged the final fiscal 2013 ending balance to $537.3 million, about 25.8% of fiscal 2013 revenues. Total general fund revenues of nearly $2.1 billion were 11.1% higher than fiscal 2012. The state's fiscal 2014-2015 biennium budget, adopted in April 2013, foresees slow revenue growth over the next two fiscal years, which Fitch views as very conservative given recent trends. Fiscal 2014 general fund revenues fall 1.1%, to $2.06 billion, reflecting the stronger actual fiscal 2013 revenue performance compared to the forecast in place at the time of budget adoption. Fiscal 2015 revenues rise 3.9%, to $2.14 billion. Total general fund disbursements rise 7.9% in fiscal 2014, to $2.16 billion, and 0.8% in fiscal 2015, to $2.2 billion. Key spending priorities in the new biennium include funding changes for education, growth in Medicaid, pay-go capital needs, and an employee salary increase. The state adopted extensive pension reforms as well that limit growth in benefits, increase contributions for the public employees and teachers plans, and statutorily appropriate to the public employees plan up to $21 million in coal severance taxes collected in the general fund. Likewise, the supplemental fiscal 2013 spending plan adopted in the 2013 legislature established a fire suppression fund to reduce a longstanding financial risk to the state. The forecast biennium ending general fund balance remains solid, at approximately $350 million in fiscal 2015 (16.4% of fiscal 2015 forecast revenues), following a transfer in August 2013 of $52 million to the newly-established fire suppression fund. Several sizable trust funds are maintained by the state, which Fitch believes enhance the state's fiscal stability in the absence of a formal rainy day fund mechanism. The trusts support spending that would otherwise fall to other general fund resources, and could provide flexibility in an extreme emergency. The largest fund, the coal severance tax trust, held over $962.6 million at fiscal year-end 2012. The fund receives one-half of coal extraction taxes, and the corpus cannot be used without approval by three-quarters of the state's legislature. A portion of the interest on the fund flows to the state's general fund. Five other trusts totaled a combined $838 million at fiscal year-end 2012, with funds dedicated to various purposes including health care services and natural resources. ECONOMY Montana's economy, although dominated by resource-related activity, continues to diversify. Growth in the years since the downturn has been slow and uneven, matching national trends. Employment rose 0.7% in 2011 and 2.2% in 2012, compared to 1.2% and 1.7% for the nation during those years. August 2013 employment is up 1.5% in Montana, compared to 1.7% nationally. Although natural resource sectors continue to see growth, various service sectors are also expanding, including leisure and hospitality, education and health, and professional and business services. Unemployment continues to be well under national rates, most recently at 5.3% in August 2013, compared to 7.3% nationally. The state is less wealthy than average, with 2012 personal income per capita at 87% of the U.S. level, ranked 37th among the states. DEBT AND OTHER LIABILITIES The state's approach to borrowing is conservative. It carries a low burden of tax-supported debt, at 0.8% of 2012 personal income, amortization is rapid, and the state has a history of limiting debt issuance. Net tax supported debt, including the current bonds, totals approximately $309.7 million as of Sept. 1, 2013, of which about 44% is GO bonds. Through two state entities, the Montana Board of Investments and the Montana Facilities Finance Authority, the state maintains debt programs for local government and health facility loans that are well managed and have not needed to draw on state resources available as a back-up security. As of June 30, 2012, the reported funded ratios for the state's two largest pension systems, for public employees and teachers, were 67.4% and 59.2%, respectively. Using Fitch's more conservative investment return assumption (7%, compared to 7.75% used by the plans), the two systems would be funded at 62.3% and 54.7%, respectively. The 2013 legislature passed extensive pension reforms adjusting benefits and increasing contributions to improve the plans' actuarial sustainability going forward; the net effect of reforms is forecast to bring the plans' amortization periods to 15 years for public employees and 22 years for teachers. Litigation is challenging a reduction in the pensions' cost-of-living adjustment mechanism; other reforms have not been subject to litigation. Contact: Primary Analyst Douglas Offerman Senior Director +1-212-908-0889 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Marcy Block Senior Director +1-212-908-0239 Committee Chairperson Laura Porter Managing Director +1-212-908-0575 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.