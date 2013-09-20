NEW YORK, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the
following general obligation (GO) bonds of the State of Montana:
--$7.09 million GO long-range building program refunding bonds, series 2013C;
--$1.035 million GO renewable resource program bonds (taxable), series 2013D;
--$5 million GO bonds (water pollution control state revolving fund program),
series 2013E.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on or about October 2.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating on approximately $124.8 million in
outstanding Montana GO bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
General obligations of the state to which the full faith, credit and taxing
power of the state are pledged to the payment of principal and interest.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HIGH BALANCES: The state benefits from very high trust fund balances and a
practice of carrying solid ending budgetary fund balances, helping to offset the
cyclicality inherent in its resource-based economy and tax revenue system.
CONSERVATIVE FISCAL MANAGEMENT: A longstanding conservative approach to fiscal
management and a decade of strong revenue gains enabled the state to build
balances and simultaneously address longstanding spending needs, including
education and pension. Unexpected needs, including from litigation and fire
suppression, have affected the state in the past.
GREATER DIVERSIFICATION: Despite the preeminence of energy, mining and forestry,
the state's economy continues to diversify, particularly into services.
LOW DEBT: The state's net tax-supported debt burden is low, and debt issuance
practices are conservative.
PENSION REFORMS: Major pension funded ratios are low and the state has not
contributed full actuarial amounts. However, the state took extensive actions in
the 2013 legislature to improve the plans' sustainability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CONTINUED CONSERVATIVE MANAGEMENT: The rating is sensitive to the state's
continued conservative approach to fiscal and debt management.
CREDIT PROFILE
The state's 'AA+' GO rating is based on its conservative financial practices,
low debt burden and growing economic diversity. Although Montana's large natural
resource sector is inherently volatile, the sector's relative strength over the
last decade helped to cushion the state during the last recession and has
augmented state balances during the recovery. Montana's approach to fiscal and
debt management is conservative, and the state has taken prompt action to
address fiscal challenges, including revenue weakness during the last downturn.
Maintenance of high general fund and trust fund balances is a key credit
strength given past volatility and the absence of a formal rainy day fund
mechanism. In the 2013 legislative session the state adopted extensive reforms
to address pension system weakness, including funding increases and benefit
reforms.
FINANCES
Montana fiscal management is generally conservative, with the state budgeting
sizable ending fund balances as a cushion against unexpected revenue weakness or
to address other unexpected needs. With the exception of fiscal years 2009 and
2010, revenue growth has been consistently strong for a decade. The fiscal
2012-2013 biennium, which ended on June 30, was originally forecast to close
with a general fund balance of $150.4 million, or 8.1% of forecast fiscal 2013
revenues at the time. Solid revenue over-performance thereafter, particularly in
personal and corporate income taxes, enlarged the final fiscal 2013 ending
balance to $537.3 million, about 25.8% of fiscal 2013 revenues. Total general
fund revenues of nearly $2.1 billion were 11.1% higher than fiscal 2012.
The state's fiscal 2014-2015 biennium budget, adopted in April 2013, foresees
slow revenue growth over the next two fiscal years, which Fitch views as very
conservative given recent trends. Fiscal 2014 general fund revenues fall 1.1%,
to $2.06 billion, reflecting the stronger actual fiscal 2013 revenue performance
compared to the forecast in place at the time of budget adoption. Fiscal 2015
revenues rise 3.9%, to $2.14 billion. Total general fund disbursements rise 7.9%
in fiscal 2014, to $2.16 billion, and 0.8% in fiscal 2015, to $2.2 billion. Key
spending priorities in the new biennium include funding changes for education,
growth in Medicaid, pay-go capital needs, and an employee salary increase. The
state adopted extensive pension reforms as well that limit growth in benefits,
increase contributions for the public employees and teachers plans, and
statutorily appropriate to the public employees plan up to $21 million in coal
severance taxes collected in the general fund. Likewise, the supplemental fiscal
2013 spending plan adopted in the 2013 legislature established a fire
suppression fund to reduce a longstanding financial risk to the state. The
forecast biennium ending general fund balance remains solid, at approximately
$350 million in fiscal 2015 (16.4% of fiscal 2015 forecast revenues), following
a transfer in August 2013 of $52 million to the newly-established fire
suppression fund.
Several sizable trust funds are maintained by the state, which Fitch believes
enhance the state's fiscal stability in the absence of a formal rainy day fund
mechanism. The trusts support spending that would otherwise fall to other
general fund resources, and could provide flexibility in an extreme emergency.
The largest fund, the coal severance tax trust, held over $962.6 million at
fiscal year-end 2012. The fund receives one-half of coal extraction taxes, and
the corpus cannot be used without approval by three-quarters of the state's
legislature. A portion of the interest on the fund flows to the state's general
fund. Five other trusts totaled a combined $838 million at fiscal year-end 2012,
with funds dedicated to various purposes including health care services and
natural resources.
ECONOMY
Montana's economy, although dominated by resource-related activity, continues to
diversify. Growth in the years since the downturn has been slow and uneven,
matching national trends. Employment rose 0.7% in 2011 and 2.2% in 2012,
compared to 1.2% and 1.7% for the nation during those years. August 2013
employment is up 1.5% in Montana, compared to 1.7% nationally. Although natural
resource sectors continue to see growth, various service sectors are also
expanding, including leisure and hospitality, education and health, and
professional and business services. Unemployment continues to be well under
national rates, most recently at 5.3% in August 2013, compared to 7.3%
nationally. The state is less wealthy than average, with 2012 personal income
per capita at 87% of the U.S. level, ranked 37th among the states.
DEBT AND OTHER LIABILITIES
The state's approach to borrowing is conservative. It carries a low burden of
tax-supported debt, at 0.8% of 2012 personal income, amortization is rapid, and
the state has a history of limiting debt issuance. Net tax supported debt,
including the current bonds, totals approximately $309.7 million as of Sept. 1,
2013, of which about 44% is GO bonds. Through two state entities, the Montana
Board of Investments and the Montana Facilities Finance Authority, the state
maintains debt programs for local government and health facility loans that are
well managed and have not needed to draw on state resources available as a
back-up security.
As of June 30, 2012, the reported funded ratios for the state's two largest
pension systems, for public employees and teachers, were 67.4% and 59.2%,
respectively. Using Fitch's more conservative investment return assumption (7%,
compared to 7.75% used by the plans), the two systems would be funded at 62.3%
and 54.7%, respectively.
The 2013 legislature passed extensive pension reforms adjusting benefits and
increasing contributions to improve the plans' actuarial sustainability going
forward; the net effect of reforms is forecast to bring the plans' amortization
periods to 15 years for public employees and 22 years for teachers. Litigation
is challenging a reduction in the pensions' cost-of-living adjustment mechanism;
other reforms have not been subject to litigation.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
