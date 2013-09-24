* Funding level drops 11 percentage points to 69 pct for fiscal 2012

* The 106 plans in report had aggregate $173.6 bln future shortfall

* 10-year median investment return was 6.7 percent

* That was lower than median assumed 7.75 pct rate

By Hilary Russ

Sept 24 Funding levels for U.S. city and county public pension systems plummeted by 11 percentage points to 69 percent in fiscal 2012, pushed down by a poor performance of the stock market and ballooning liabilities, according to a report due to be released later on Tuesday.

The 106 plans studied in a report by Wilshire Consulting had an aggregate $173.6 billion of unfunded liabilities, with $560.6 billion of liabilities they needed to pay out but just $387 billion in assets.

Wilshire found that while the funds’ assets rose by 2 percent, or $6.1 billion, liabilities grew even more - by 16 percent, or $78.1 billion.

"The fact that the liabilities did increase so much ... should be a wakeup call to these plans ... saying maybe (it's) time to take a look and see where this growth is taking place," said Russ Walker, vice president at Wilshire in California.

Swelling pension liabilities could be due to several factors, some of which can change over time: an aging workforce, employees with high salaries reaching the end of their service, richer benefit packages in exchange for salary concessions, Walker said.

The S&P 500 Index .SPX rose 1.7 percent from July 1, 2011, through June 29, 2012, the last trading day that fiscal year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The study covered 106 city and county retirement systems and is based mostly on actuarial values on or after June 30, 2012.

The 10-year median return on the funds' assets was 6.7 percent, lower than their median assumed rate of return of 7.75 percent, which was the same assumed rate as the previous year, Wilshire found.

"Given the kind of volatility in the markets and lowered expectations for asset returns, one might think that discount rates would have gone even lower," Walker said. "They actually stayed where they were."

Wilshire, which provides investment consulting to public and private pensions, noted that public pension funds generally take a much longer view of their expected returns, often 30 years or longer.

The report also found that the pension funds were putting 61 percent of their assets into equities on average - compared with 65.9 percent five years before - with the rest in fixed income.

Among the cities and counties, however, asset allocation varied widely, with 20 funds putting more than 70 percent into equities, and another 20 putting less than 50 percent into equities, Wilshire found.

"You're seeing growth assets having a very strong year. We should see funding levels recover a fairly substantial amount by next year," Walker said.

The S&P 500 rose 17.6 percent through the last trading day of fiscal 2013.

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

