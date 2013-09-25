Sept 25 Subscribers to Sweden's Com Hem pay
television service will be able to access Netflix Inc
videos through TiVo set-top boxes, the second
partnership between a European cable provider and the streaming
service.
Com Hem on Wednesday announced Netflix will be available in
December through TiVo boxes, allowing subscribers to watch the
streaming service's shows and movies through an app without
having to switch to another device, such as a Blu-ray player.
Com Hem ended the second quarter with 605,700 video
subscribers. Earlier this month, Virgin Media announced it would
make Netflix available through TiVo boxes to customers in
Britain.
Netflix Chief Financial Officer David Wells, speaking at an
investor conference in New York on Wednesday, said the company
remained willing to strike similar arrangements with other
providers, including in the United States.
"We would love to reduce the friction to the end consumer,
and to be available via the existing device in the home which is
the set-top box," Wells said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia
conference.
"We haven't really changed our willingness to do those types
of things," he added. "But it's up to the (pay TV provider) to
decide how much a competitor they view us as, or a complement,"
he said.
Netflix shares rose 65 cents to close at $307.14 on Nasdaq
on Wednesday.