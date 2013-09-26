By Tom Polansek

Sept 26 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission should reconsider a proposal to bar brokers from using excess money from one customer to cover the temporary shortfall of another, a top U.S. derivatives regulator said on Thursday.

CFTC member Scott O'Malia, in a speech at a derivatives conference in Geneva, said the agency had not assessed the cost that the rule would impose on futures customers.

The proposal is part of a broad regulatory effort to protect customer money after the failures of two brokerages, MF Global Inc and Peregrine Financial Group, led to shortfalls in client funds.

However, futures brokers say it would impose unnecessary costs that could drive traders away from regulated markets, and would put more, not less, customer money at risk in the event a brokerage fails.

The CFTC proposal "makes no effort to quantify the cost borne by those customers, or to link that cost directly to the actual risk those customers introduce into the derivatives markets," O'Malia said in remarks released by the CFTC.

At issue is the collateral, known as margin, that customers lodge with their brokers to back their futures trades.

Under the proposal, brokers would be required to calculate the potential margin deficit for each customer throughout the trading day. Then they would have to set aside an amount equal to the gross estimated deficit so that no customer's excess margin is used to cover the position of another customer.

The CFTC had allowed brokers to meet their margin requirements by maintaining additional funds in an amount equal to the net deficit. The amount was calculated once a day, not in real time.

To stay in compliance, brokers have said they will likely need to collect extra money from customers ahead of time.

It would be a big shift for farmers and grain elevators who use futures markets to hedge their production risks. They "have indicated they aren’t able to shift funds like large commercial banks and need flexibility to make their margin payment," O'Malia said.

"When the rules propose reforms that significantly increase the cost to a point that it becomes uneconomic to hedge, it is hard to argue that we are protecting customers," he said.

Last week, the National Grain & Feed Association, the largest U.S. grain group, and 20 other agricultural groups told the CFTC that the rule would discourage crop producers from using futures markets to offset their risks.

"If adopted, customers will be exposed to significantly greater financial risk," the groups wrote in a letter.

ISDA, the main lobby group for swaps dealers, told regulators earlier this year that the new rule could cost $200 billion to $250 billion for the derivatives industry as a whole.

The CFTC is expected to decide soon whether to adopt the rule.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jim Marshall)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-312-408-8556)(www.twit ter.com/tpolansek)(Reuters Messaging: thomas.polansek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CFTC MARGINS/REGULATION

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.