ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH
-------------------- ---- --------- --------------
CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 899,130 //A-
CHICAGO O'HARE INTERNATIONAL 09/30
AIRPORT
CONSISTING OF:
GENERAL AIRPORT SENIOR LIEN REVENUE
REFUNDING BONDS
$371,120M SERIES 2013A (AMT)
$133,625M SERIES 2013B (NON-AMT)
GENERAL AIRPORT SENIOR LIEN REVENUE
BONDS
$ 80,050M SERIES 2013C (AMT)
$314,335M SERIES 2013D (NON-AMT)
MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: MOODY'S & S&P: TBD STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 575,000 Aa3/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 09/30 EXP/EXP/EXP MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: KROLL: AA (EXP) ROP: 10/2 Day of Sale: 10/03 STATE PUBLIC WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 473,040 // STATE OF CALIFORNIA 09/30 LEASE REVENUE BONDS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION $138,455M 2013 SERIES F (VARIOUS CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES) $166,420M 2013 SERIES G (WASCO STATE PRISON: VARIOUS BUILDINGS) $168,165M (TRUSTEES OF THE CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY) 2013 SERIES H (VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY PROJECTS) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: SERIES F&G: A2/A-/A- SERIES H: AA3/A-/A- ROP: 10/1 Day of Sale: 10/02 TOBACCO SETTLEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 344,390 // TOBACCO SETTLEMENT REVENUE 09/30 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2036 Day of Sale: 10/01 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 136,400 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAXABLE SERIES C-71A MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2022 LOUISIANA ENERGY & POWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 125,040 // POWER PROJECT REVENUE BONDS 09/30 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2044 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: /AA-/(/A-/A-) Day of Sale: 10/01 COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 120,000 MIG 1//F1+ TEETER OBLIGATION NOTES 09/30 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: TAXABLE AND TAX-EXEMPT Day of Sale: 10/02 AHS HOSPITAL CORPORATION WEEK OF 112,000 A1/A+/NR TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2013 09/30 30-YEAR BULLET (CORPORATE CUSIP) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 10/01 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 76,190 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 09/30 (COMMUNITY HOSPITAL) SERIES 2013 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York TERM: 2033, 2043, 2048 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 72,000 Aa2/AA+/ SEWER REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS 09/30 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 09/30 CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS WEEK OF 68,195 /AA/AA COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 09/30 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2039 Day of Sale: 10/02 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 259 WEEK OF 50,565 Aa2/AA/ SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS (WICHITA) 09/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013-A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: SERIALS: 2017, 2019-2022 Day of Sale: 10/02 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA DAILY 46,115 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES C71B & C72 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 SPRINGFIELD R-XII SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 45,000 /AA+/ SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI 09/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 2013 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2024-2033 REMARK: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT Day of Sale: 10/01 INDIANAPOLIS LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 38,140 /AA+/AA+ IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK, INDIANA 09/30 /EXP/EXP REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York Day of Sale: 10/02 BURLINGTON COUNTY BRIDGE WEEK OF 29,335 Aa2/AA/ COMMISSION, NEW JERSEY 09/30 SOLID WASTE PROJECT BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2027 Day of Sale: 10/01 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI MASTER LEASE WEEK OF 27,600 /AA-/ PROGRAM 09/30 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago REMARK: MATURITY SCHEDULE: TBD Day of Sale: 10/03 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas FRANKLIN-MCKINLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,000 /A+/NR DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/30 CALIFORNIA MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 10/02 BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 13,555 // EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 09/30 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/03 MAINE MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 12,995 Aa2/AA+/ MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2043 REMARK: ROP: MONDAY Day of Sale: 10/01 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas DEL MAR COLLEGE DISTRICT, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,018 Aa2/AA/AA+ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 09/30 *********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 10/02 PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING LEASE WEEK OF 8,315 Aa3/AA/AA- CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, 2013 09/30 MATANUSKA-SUSITNA BOROUGH, ALASKA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/01 ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 8,120 NR/NR/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 09/30 TAXABLE NEW STATE TAX INCREMENT REVENUE (LAMBERT AIRPORT EASTERN PERIMETER REDEVELOPMENT) PROJECT-RPA1-EXPRESS SCRIPTS OPERATIONS BUILDING PROJECT SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/01 KARNES COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,000 // **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 09/30 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2023 REMARK: S&P: APPLIED FOR Day of Sale: 09/30 PENNSBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,385 Aa2// BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 10/03 REDWOODS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,320 A1/A/ CALIFORNIA 09/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2004, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/02 MCPHERSON COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 6,980 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING & 09/30 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD CITY OF LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 6,035 // TAXABLE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT 09/30 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (SAGE V FOODS, LLC PROJECT) ***************TAXABLE************ MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2014-2023 REMARK: RATING: TBD Day of Sale: 10/02 NEW ALBANY, OHIO WEEK OF 4,870 /AAA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 09/30 BONDS VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2013-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 10/03 CORONA-NORCO UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,000 // DISTRICT CFD NO. 06-2 09/30 SERIES 2013 SPECIAL TAX 13 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/02 CITY OF FAIRVIEW WEEK OF 3,700 Aa2/AA-/ COMBINATION TAX & LIMITED SURPLUS 09/30 REVENUE C/O, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 10/01 ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI WEEK OF 3,555 Aa2// NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 09/30 LIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS STREETS OF ST. CHARLES @ NOAH'S ARK INFRASTRUCTURE & SITE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT-PHASE THREE IMPROVEMENT), SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis WOODSTOCK, MCHENRY COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 3,535 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/30 CONSISTING OF: $1,750M - SERIES A $1,785M - SERIES B - ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis STATE DNR COAL SEVERANCE TAX 2013B WEEK OF 3,405 Aa3/AA/ TAXABLE 09/30 MONTANA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 10/03 STATE DNR COAL SEVERANCE TAX 2013A WEEK OF 2,260 Aa3/AA/ MONTANA 09/30 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 10/03 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,183,673 (in 000's)