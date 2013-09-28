WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The Republican-controlled
U.S. House of Representatives will start a series of votes on
Saturday to keep the government funded so it can keep running
past an Oct. 1 deadline.
The Republican votes will include a measure to delay
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
The proposal puts the House on a collision course with the
Democratic-led Senate, which passed its own funding measure on
Friday stripping out Republican attempts to defund the law,
known as Obamacare.
The idea of passing a budget measure with the healthcare
element was well-received by the House Republican caucus, which
huddled on Saturday morning to plot strategy in the budget
standoff.
The House will also start votes on Saturday on a measure to
continue pay to the military if lawmakers are unable to clinch a
deal to avert a government shutdown, a Republican lawmaker said.