CHICAGO, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the
Illinois State Toll Highway Authority's (ISTHA) approximately $416 million
series 2013B-2 (refunding) toll highway senior revenue bonds. In addition, Fitch
has affirmed its 'AA-' rating on the ISTHA's approximately $3.98 billion other
toll highway senior revenue bonds estimated to be outstanding after the
refunding. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
ESSENTIAL ROAD NETWORK WITH STABLE DEMAND: The tollway system's critical
transportation links serve the Chicago and Northern Illinois metropolitan area
and provide key connections to interstate highways. As a result, toll
transactions have grown in nearly every year since 1974; however, the five-year
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is just 0.4% as a result of recessionary
effects, the operational interruptions of the Congestion Relief Program (CRP),
and modest elasticity to the recent passenger toll increase. The network
benefits from a commuter base accounting for 89% of total transactions, although
the recent passenger toll increase and approved future commercial toll increases
could suppress demand in the near term.
Revenue Risk: Volume - Stronger
MODERATE RATE-MAKING FLEXIBILITY: While ISTHA has full legal authority to adjust
toll rates, Fitch notes that future toll increases beyond those currently
approved are uncertain. However, ISTHA's passenger car rates are very
competitive, providing significant economic ratemaking ability as evidenced by
the lower-than-expected 4.2% drop in traffic following the 87.5% passenger toll
rate increase in 2012. Commercial toll increases aggregating 60% over current
levels are approved starting in 2015.
Revenue Risk: Price - Midrange
LARGE CAPITAL PLAN PARTIALLY DEBT FUNDED: ISTHA is embarking on a recently
approved 15-year, $12.1 billion MOVE Illinois capital program. Funding is
expected to be in the form of $5.1 billion of new money issuances with the
remainder coming from cash flow, supported by the recent toll increase. Fitch
notes that the authority has nearly completed its existing $5.7 billion CRP.
Infrastructure Development/Renewal - Midrange
DEBT STRUCTURE WITH VARIABLE-RATE EXPOSURE: Following the recent $500 million
new issuance in 2013, nearly 30% of the ISTHA's outstanding debt is variable
rate. However, this should drop to approximately 21% by 2015 with the issuance
of additional, future fixed-rate debt for the capital program. Maximum annual
debt service is presently $341.4 million in 2030 but is estimated by the
authority to increase to approximately $625 million as a result of the Move
Illinois borrowing.
Debt Structure - Midrange
MODERATE LEVERAGE WITH FINANCIAL METRICS FACING PRESSURE: The current tollway
system's debt burden is large at $4.4 billion, and is expected to increase
measurably to $7.5 billion in conjunction with the capital program. However, the
authority's net debt-to-cash flow available for debt service is moderate at an
estimated 5.2x for 2013 and is expected to increase to the 7.0x range as a
result of the MOVE Illinois program. Debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) have
historically been 1.8x or higher and Fitch's base case projections indicate
DSCRs could remain at or above 1.8x through the medium term (excluding BABs
subsidies). Strong liquidity of 917 days cash on hand as of fiscal 2012 provides
the authority with additional financial flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
--HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING: Upward modifications to the 15-year MOVE Illinois
program, particularly for capital projects not integral to the tollway system.
--LACK OF TIMELY TOLL ADJUSTMENTS: Failure to adjust tolls in the face of
traffic and revenue underperformance or increases in operating expenses could
result in weaker than expected coverage ratios.
--DEBT STRUCTURE RISKS: A rising interest rate environment could result in lower
financial flexibility as the authority issues the $5.1 billion debt-financed
portion of its capital plan over the next 10 years.
SECURITY:
The authority's debt is secured by a pledge and lien on the net revenues of the
tollway system. Net revenues are defined in the indenture as the annual revenue
of the system less operating expenses. Revenues exclude transfers to the revenue
fund from the construction fund and transfers to the trustee by the authority
from the system reserve account, the improvement account, or the renewal and
replacement account. The Build America (BABS) direct payment subsidy is not
treated as revenues under the indenture.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY:
The series 2013B-2 revenue refunding bonds are tentatively expected to be
offered during the week of Nov. 11th, subject to market conditions. Proceeds
from the series 2013B-2 revenue refunding bonds will be used to refinance a
portion of the authority's outstanding series 2005A bonds for debt service
savings. The refunding bonds are fixed-rate and will have the same legal
structure and maturity as the refunded bonds. The refunding is estimated to have
a net present value savings of over $25 million by the authority.
Estimated year-to-date transactions for the nine-months ended September 2013 are
up slightly (1.1%), noting that growth would be greater excluding the leap year
effect in 2012. Toll revenues are up an estimated 2% over the same period a year
ago and are 0.8% above budget. Management represented that expenses through
September are in line with budget and are expected to remain so for the rest of
the year. ISTHA's MOVE Illinois capital program has not materially changed since
