Nov 7 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2013. Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week. Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date. *=Bills have been priced NA=Not Available. Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days. AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT NOVEMBER ISSUES: *Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 6 Nov 6 Nov 6-7 Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 12 Nov 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 13 Nov 13 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 18 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 20 Nov 20 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 25 Nov 25 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 27 Nov 27 NA DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 2 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 4 Dec 4 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 9 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 11 Dec 11 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 16 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 18 Dec 18 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 23 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 NA NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 30 Dec 30 NA