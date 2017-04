Nov 14 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- JEFFERSON COUNTY SENIOR LIEN AND WEEK OF 1,700,000 // SUBORDINATE LIEN SEWER REVENUE 11/18 WARRANTS, ALABAMA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: SENIOR CIBS/CABS, CONVERTIBLES SUBORDINATE CIBS/CABS, CONVERTIBLES ROP: 11/15 AND 11/18 SENIOR: A2/AA- UNDER: BBB/BB+ SUB: BBB-/BB Day of Sale: 11/19 THE PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND WEEK OF 1,508,230 Aa3/AA-/AA- NEW JERSEY 11/18 CONSOLIDATED BONDS 3 SERIES - AMT/NO AMT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/20/13 Day of Sale: 11/21 DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 380,000 Aa2/AA/AA THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES 11/18 CALIFORNIA WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035 REMARK: ROP: 11/20/2013 Day of Sale: 11/21 CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 326,020 A3/A-/A- CHICAGO MIDWAY AIRPORT 11/18 SECOND LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTNG OF: $122,870M SERIES 2013A (AMT) $141,455M SERIES 2013B (NON-AMT) $ 61,705M SERIES 2013C (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York GUAM WATERWORKS AUTHORITY WATER & WEEK OF 173,000 Ba1/A-/BB WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE 11/18 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 11/20 SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 159,715 NR/BB+/ AUTHORITY HOSPITAL REVENUE ILLINOIS 11/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2045 Day of Sale: 11/20 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 139,000 Aa1/AA+/NR BUILDING CORPORATION 11/18 EXP/ / HIGHER EDUCATION FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS BROWN UNIVERSITY ISSUE - SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 138,735 // FINANCING AUTHORITY REVENUE 11/18 REFUNDING BONDS VIRTUA HEALTH ISSUE, SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: A+/A+ CLEAR CREEK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 138,190 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/18 VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: NAF/AA Underlying/AA+ Underlying Day of Sale: 11/19 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 134,545 Aaa/AAA/ STATE OF ILLINOIS CLEAN WATER 11/18 INITIATIVE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/18 Day of Sale: 11/19 TOWN OF DAVIE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 116,285 Baa1/BBB/BBB+ $96,005M EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A $20,280M EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SCHOOL BOARD OF PASCO COUNTY, WEEK OF 99,300 A1/A+/ FLORIDA 11/18 SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2015-2024 Day of Sale: 11/20 STATE OF OHIO, HOSPITAL REVENUE WEEK OF 97,840 A2/A/ BONDS UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS HEALTH 11/18 SYSTEM MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/20 ALASKA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 96,005 NR/AA+/AA+ STATE CAPITAL PROJECT BONDS II 11/18 2014 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF COLORADO WEEK OF 89,475 Aa2/AA-/NR BUILDING EXCELLENT SCHOOLS TODAY 11/18 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2013I MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/20 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 88,455 /AA-/AA- MORGAN HILL REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 11/18 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS $73,120M SERIES 2013A (TAX-EXEMPT) $15,335M SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York RHODE ISLAND HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 84,195 Aa2/AA+/NR FINANCE CORPORATION 11/18 HOMEOWNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY BONDS SERIES 64-T (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 75,000 A1/AA/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/18 MGR: Mesirow Financial Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/20 VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 70,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY, VIRGINIA 11/18 /EXP/ COMMONWEALTH MORTGAGE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2031, 2038 BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 69,715 // CONSISTING OF: 11/18 $17,090M UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 $20,780M LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 $13,925M PASS-THROUGH REVENUE AND LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A (CULEBRA ROAD PROJECT) $17,920M PASS-THROUGH REVENUE AND LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B (BLANCO ROAD PROJECT) MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: RATINGS: TBD BY MOODY'S/S&P/FITCH HARRIS COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 67,795 NR/NR/BB+ FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 11/18 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013B (BRAZOS PRESBYTERIAN HOMES, INC. PROJECT) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond TERM: 2023, 2028, 2033, 2043, 2048 Day of Sale: 11/20 LIVONIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL WEEK OF 66,000 NR/A/NR DISTRICT 11/18 COUNTY OF WAYNE, MICHIGAN 2014 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MOORPARK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 60,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 2008 ELECTION 11/18 TAXABLE 2013C, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/21 MIDLOTHIAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 49,740 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS VARIABLE RATE 11/18 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013C (SOFT PUT) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM MONMOUTH COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 46,630 MIG 1/SP-1+/F1+ AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 11/18 GOVERNMENT POOLED LOAN REVENUE NOTES, SERIES 2013 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 11/19 JOHNSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 44,630 /A-/ IOWA 11/18 SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE SALES, SERVICE & USE TAX REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/18 LAKE CHARLES HARBOR AND TERMINAL WEEK OF 40,495 A3/A-/ DISTRICT, STATE OF LOUISIANA 11/18 $7,750,000 SERIES 2013A (NON-AMT) $32,745,000 SERIES 2013B (AMT) MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/20 THE TRUSTEES OF UNION COLLEGE WEEK OF 40,000 A1/NR/NR TAXABLE FIXED RATE BONDS, 11/18 SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NARRAGANSETT BAY COMMISSION, WEEK OF 37,310 NR/AA-/NR RHODE ISLAND 11/18 WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 C MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/20 MIDTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 33,000 A3/A-/ TAX INCREMENT CONTRACT REVENUE 11/18 TEXAS MGR: Mesirow Financial Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/19 HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 32,725 NR/A/ AUTHORITY CENTRAL MISSOURI 2013C-2 11/18 REVENUE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2034 Day of Sale: 11/20 RHODE ISLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 32,000 A3/BBB+/BBB+ CORPORATION AIRPORT REVENUE 11/18 REFUNDING (30MM TAX EXEMPT/2MM AMT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 14-28 Day of Sale: 11/18 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 28,000 NR/AA+/NR CORPORATION 11/18 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/19 WOODLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED WEEK OF 26,835 A1/NR/ TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION, WASHINGTON 11/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2038 Day of Sale: 11/19 CITY OF LIVINGSTON, MONTANA WEEK OF 26,000 MIG 2// LIVINGSTON HEALTHCARE 11/18 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2015 Day of Sale: 11/19 HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 25,920 /AA/AA PASS-THROUGH TOLL REVENUE AND 11/18 UNLIMITED TAX BOND MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2038 Day of Sale: 11/20 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 24,350 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 11/18 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A (COUNTRY VILLAGE 1, II AND III PROJECT) SERIES 2013B (SHAWNEE VILLAGE PROJECT) SERIES 2013C (CREEKWOOD APARTMENTS PROJECT) SERIES 2013D (SANDBURG VILLAGE PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/21 DICKINSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 23,990 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT 11/18 U/T REFUNDING TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A1/A Day of Sale: 11/18 BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 22,355 Aa3/AA-/AA- CONSISTING OF: 11/18 $13,770M - SERIES A - GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $ 8,585 - SERIES B - COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE, CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/18 CORPUS CHRISTI REGIONAL WEEK OF 21,130 // TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY, TEXAS 11/18 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $10.970M* SERIES 2013 (AMT) $10,160M*TAXABLE SERIES 2013 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: RATED: A UNDERLYING W/AGM INSURED AA- WILSON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,085 /AA/ BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES C OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 11/19 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas IMPERIAL BEACH REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 18,375 NR/A/ TAX ALLOCATION 13 SUCCESSOR 11/18 CALIFORNIA REVENUE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/19 BROWN LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 17,100 // CLASSROOM FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT 11/18 BONDS CONSISTING OF: $7,625M - SERIES A $9,480M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 11/20 MARYLAND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 15,670 Aa2/AA+/ ADMINISTRATION HOUSING REVENUE 11/18 BONDS (NON AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/18 BROWNSVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,255 // FAYETTE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES 11/18 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION $685 NOTES SERIES A OF 2013 $1,535 BONDS SERIES B OF 2013 $7,780M NOTES SERIES C OF 2013 $2,545M NOTES SERIES D OF 2013 $710M BONDS SERIES E OF 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/19 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE PLACENTIA WEEK OF 12,725 /AA/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 11/18 2013 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2032 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UL: A- Day of Sale: 11/20 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas RHODE ISLAND HEALTH & EDUCATION WEEK OF 11,310 NR/AAA/ BUILDING CORPORATION 11/18 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 Day of Sale: 11/19 ALLAN HANCOCK JOINT COMMUNITY WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2/AA/ COLLEGE DISTRICT (SANTA BARBARA, 11/18 SAN LUIS OBISPO AND VENTURA COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA) ELECTION OF 2006 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/20 MIFFLIN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /A/ MIFFLIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 11/21 ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,800 /AA-/ (MASCOUTAH) COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 11/18 DISTRICT NO. 19, GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/19 CITY OF PASCO, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 9,785 //AA- PASCO WATER SEWER REVENUE 11/18 2,525M 2013A 7,260M TAXABLE 2013T MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: A: 14-28 T: 15-28 Day of Sale: 11/21 WEST PIKELAND TOWNSHIP, WEEK OF 8,900 /AA+/ PENNSYLVANIA 11/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2038 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 11/18 KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 480 WEEK OF 8,515 NR/A+/ SEWARD COUNTY LIBERAL GENERAL 11/18 OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2018 Day of Sale: 11/19 EAGLE PASS, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,500 A2//A+ COMBINATION TAX & LIMITED PLEDGE 11/18 REVENUE, CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/19 TWIN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,075 A2// BERKS & CHESTER COUNTIES, 11/18 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 11/20 CUYAHOGA FALLS, OHIO WEEK OF 7,600 // VARIOUS PURPOSE NOTES, SERIES 2013 11/18 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 11/21 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAILY 7,060 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas DARBY BOROUGH DELAWARE COUNTY WEEK OF 7,000 // PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BDS 11/18 SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/19 HANNIBAL,MISSOURI WEEK OF 6,400 Baa1// SEWERAGE SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 11/18 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis MAGNOLIA, TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 5,885 /AA-/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 11/18 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas LINCOLN COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 5,500 // DISTRICT NO 2005-1 SPECIAL TAX 11/18 REVENUE CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/21 MOORPARK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,500 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 11/18 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/21 ST. ANN, MISSOURI WEEK OF 5,500 A2// CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, 11/18 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF BORGER, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,250 /AA-/ TAX AND WATERWORKS AND SEWER 11/18 SYSTEM SURPLUS REVENUE TAXABLE SERIES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 11/19 HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 3,750 NR/A/ AUTHORITY UNIVERSITY CENTRAL 11/18 MISSOURI 2013C-2 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2034 Day of Sale: 11/20 TRAVIS COUNTY MUD #15, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,125 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 11/18 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified Underlying rating: BBB AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 2,000 // CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, 11/18 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 11/21 BAGLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,825 Baa1/NR/ NO 162 CERTIFICATES OF 11/18 PARTICIPATION, MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2030 Day of Sale: 11/18 FESTIVAL RANCH COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 1,800 /BBB/ DISTRICT (TOWN OF BUCKEYE, ARIZONA) 11/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION, SERIES 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 11/21 MASON COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 1,700 /A+/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/18 SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 11/20 TERRA BELLA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,500 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 2008 ELECTION 11/18 2013B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/21 MASON COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 700 /A+/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/18 SERIES 13A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2018 Day of Sale: 11/20 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,679,735 (in 000's)