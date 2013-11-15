SAN FRANCISCO, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the
following King County, Washington new debt issuance:
--Approximately $79.4 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) refunding
bonds, 2013, series B.
The bonds are scheduled to price on Dec. 9, 2013, via negotiation. Proceeds will
be used to refund outstanding debt for interest savings.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$137.3 million outstanding unlimited tax GO (ULTGO) bonds at 'AAA';
--$1.6 billion outstanding LTGO bonds at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the county, secured by an irrevocable full
faith, credit, and resources pledge to levy an ad valorem tax sufficient
(together with all other legally available monies) to pay debt service. The
county's pledge on LTGO bonds is constrained by property tax levy growth of 1%
per year, plus new construction, and a rate cap of $1.80 per $1,000 of taxable
assessed value (TAV).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RESILIENT ECONOMY: King County retains a sound economic base due to its role as
a regional economic center and above-average wealth and income levels.
Employment levels have seen steady improvement over the past three years and
recently surpassed pre-recession peaks. Assessed values for 2014 are projected
to increase modestly after four years of declines and recent home price
increases point to further gains.
SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION: General fund balances and cash levels remain healthy
and increased in 2012. Projections for 2013 reflect continued positive results
and the county's 2014 budget is balanced.
STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE: The county will be challenged to maintain structural
balance over the longer term due to ongoing cost pressures and constraints on
revenue growth. Recent efforts to address this imbalance through efficiency
measures have shown positive results but could prove difficult to maintain on a
permanent basis.
STRONG MANAGEMENT: The county's strong management is reflected in its commitment
to long-term planning, adherence to council-adopted financial management
policies, and low debt burden.
LIMITS ON REVENUE GROWTH: The county is property tax dependent in a state with
restrictive property tax levy growth limits and recent significant TAV declines.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BALANCED OPERATIONS: The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit
characteristics, including the county's ability to maintain balanced operations
despite revenue constraints. A material change in the county's financial
flexibility and reserves relative to historical levels, while not anticipated,
could pressure the current rating and/or Outlook.
CREDIT PROFILE
DIVERSE ECONOMIC BASE
King County benefits from a diverse economy and tax base that encompasses almost
29% of the state's population. Major private employers include Boeing and
Microsoft and the regional economy is also supported by a substantial military
presence. The county includes the Pacific Northwest's largest city, Seattle, and
serves as a regional economic center. Wealth and income levels are well above
national averages, and property values are high at approximately $172,000 per
capita.
King County performed better than many regions nationally in the recent downturn
and has experienced steady employment gains during the past three years. The
county unemployment rate of 5.6% in August 2013 was well below the 7.3% national
rate, and total employment levels recently surpassed pre-recession peaks.
September 2013 home values reported by Zillow.com increased by 15.5% compared to
one year earlier, and assessed values appear poised for growth in 2014 after
four years of declines.
CONTINUED PROGRESS IN ADDRESSING STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE
King County's general fund fared better during the recent downturn than general
economic indicators might suggest. Total revenues increased at a modest average
annual rate of 0.9% between 2008 and 2012, while the county impressively held
spending stable. In addition to ongoing savings from labor cost reductions
achieved during this period, the county has sought to reduce costs by 3% per
year on an ongoing basis through efficiency improvements. Key efficiency gains
to date have included reductions in employee health insurance costs, office
space consolidation, and correctional psychiatric care improvements.
Such efficiency efforts respond to legal limits on growth in property tax, the
general fund's largest source of revenue, and are intended to address the
structural imbalance between projected revenue and expenditure growth.
Voter-approved property tax levies for specific purposes, such as parks or
criminal justice, have also helped the county to reduce demands on its general
fund in recent years, but Fitch believes out-year gaps could prove challenging
to manage.
STRONG RESULTS FOR 2012
General fund balances improved in 2012 for the third consecutive year.
Unrestricted fund balance reached 20.6% of general fund spending ($133.1
million), although subsequent adjustments of approximately $6 million have
reduced these figures slightly. Balance sheet liquidity remained satisfactory
with general fund cash and investments of $106.1 million, equivalent to two
months of general fund spending.
Management reports continued positive margins for the fiscal year ending Dec.
31, 2013, which Fitch considers reasonable based on year-to-date results and the
county's strong track record. The 2014 budget is balanced and includes a 4%
increase in appropriations, largely attributable to service expansions funded by
new revenue.
LOW DEBT; MANAGEABLE PENSIONS
The county's debt burden remains low with overall debt at 1.9% of TAV.
Amortization is quicker than average with approximately 66% of direct debt
repaid in 10 years.
Pension liabilities are manageable and reflect historical strong funding levels
for most state-sponsored plans. Other post-employment benefit liabilities are
relatively minor as most retirees must pay for the cost of their participation
in the county's group insurance plan. Carrying costs for both debt and
retirement benefits are low at approximately 9% of governmental expenditures in
2012.
