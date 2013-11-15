NEW YORK, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to the
following city of Manhattan, Kansas (the city) bonds:
--$6,590,000 unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds, series 2013-A.
The bonds are expected to be sold via competitive sale the week of Nov. 18.
Proceeds will be used to redeem previously issued short-term debt that funded
various city capital projects.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$94,725,000 outstanding ULTGO bonds at 'AA+';
--$9,475,000 sales tax special obligation revenue (STAR) bonds, series 2009-1 at
'AA-';
--$31,435,000 taxable STAR bonds, series 2009-2 at 'AA-';
--$20,640,000 senior lien special obligation revenue (TIF) bonds, series 2009A
at 'AA-';
--$5,485,000 transportation development district (TDD) sales tax bonds at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The ULTGO bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit and its ad
valorem taxing power, without limitation as to rate or amount.
The TDD, STAR, and TIF bonds are secured by the city's pledge of any legally
available funds, subject to annual appropriation, as well as a cash-funded debt
service reserve for each series. The bonds are also secured by the following,
which in each case are the intended sources of repayment:
The TDD bonds are special limited obligations secured by a pledge of, and lien
upon, a 0.5% sales tax levied within the TDD (coterminous with a development
known as the north project area).
The STAR bonds are special limited obligations secured by a pledge of the state
sale tax (6.15%, down from 6.3% as of July 1, 2013) collected within the north
project area (coterminous with the TDD), and state sale tax (6.15%), city (1%)
and local (.306%) sales tax collected within another development known as the
south project area.
The TIF bonds are special limited obligations secured by a pledge of city (1%)
and local (.306%) sales tax collected within the north project area, and
incremental property tax collected within the north and south project areas.
Local sale tax revenues from the south project area are also available if the
STAR bonds are fully repaid prior to final maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
REGIONAL ECONOMIC ENGINE: The city serves as the economic and cultural center
for the regional community, which includes Fort Riley and Kansas State
University (KSU). Further, the regional economic prospects are strong, with
continued assessed valuation growth through the recession, low unemployment
rates, above-average per capita personal income, and notable economic
developments projected to come online over the long term.
ROBUST RESERVES MITIGATE REVENUE CONSTRAINTS: The city's robust reserve position
across governmental funds is the key credit strength supporting the high rating
given the city's dependence on sales taxes and the above-average cost of carry
for all tax-supported debt.
STRONG MANAGEMENT: The city's management is strong, with frequent and robust
financial, economic, and debt reporting, careful cost controls, conservative
budgeting of economically sensitive revenues, and a good expenditure cushion
should revenues underperform.
HIGH DEBT BURDEN EXPECTED TO DECLINE: The city's debt burden is high.
Fundamental to the rating is the expected reduction of debt levels over the
intermediate term due to city issuance of new debt at a slower pace and the
rapid amortization of outstanding debt. Pension payments are rising but will
remain low.
APPROPRIATION DEBT RATING: The 'AA-' rating on the TDD, STAR and TIF bonds
reflects the city's commitment to appropriate annually for debt service and the
lack of a security interest in and non-essentiality of the financed projects.
RATING SENSITIVITY
FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Fitch expects the city to maintain its long practice of
conservative budgeting and maintenance of strong financial flexibility as a key
mitigant to Fitch's concerns about high debt and dependence on economically
sensitive revenues. Any deterioration in the financial profile would likely
cause a downgrade.
SALES TAX PERFORMANCE: Appropriation debt service remains covered by dedicated,
primarily sales tax, revenues. Sales tax underperformance could result in the
need for general fund support which, even if modest, could pressure the rating
given the city's heavy reliance on sales taxes to support general operations.
CREDIT PROFILE
Manhattan is located in northeastern Kansas in Riley and Potawatomie County,
roughly 55 miles west of Topeka. The 2012 population of 56,069 is up 25% since
2000 through both real gains and limited annexations.
REGIONAL ECONOMIC ENGINE
The city's stable economy is anchored by Fort Riley, a military base with 18,500
military personnel located 10 miles west of the city limits, and KSU with
roughly 24,000 students located within the city. Longer term, the city is
anticipating additional economic growth associated with the construction of the
U.S. National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (the facility), which broke ground
in 2010 and which management projects will be fully operational around 2020.
Shorter term, construction activity related to the facility will benefit the
city.
Taxable assessed valuation grew about 3% annually in 2012 and 2013 and weathered
the housing market downturn well, up 12% since 2008. Approximately one fifth of
the city's value is tax exempt due to KSU's notable presence in the city.
Year-to-date building permits through August have declined steeply, down 54%
since 2011, which management attributes to limited available land. Conversely,
median home prices grew 15% in August 2013 from a year prior. Fitch is not
concerned about the decline in permitting activity and believes that it may
suggest some positive abatement in the city's rapid growth trend. Property tax
revenues represent a small 10% of general fund resources.
City income indicators are mixed. Per capita personal income is 113% of the
state 109% of the national averages. However, the city's poverty rate (27.6%) is
above average compared to 12.6% for the state and 14.3% for the nation. The
city's large student population skews the city's poverty rate and may not
accurately reflect the students' full economic impact, with purchasing power
garnered from external sources. This factor is an important contributor to the
city's sales-tax dependent financial profile.
The city's unemployment rate is very low at 5.1% in August 2013, slightly up
from year prior (4.9%) and well under state (5.9%) and national (7.3%) averages.
ROBUST RESERVES PROVIDE IMPORTANT FLEXIBLITY
The city's finances are marked by conservative budgeting and a reliance on
economically sensitive sales tax revenues. Fund balance levels have declined
from prior years and remain adequate; however, further deterioration in the
city's financial flexibility may result in downward rating action.
The city beat its 2012 budget handily but reported results below break-even
projections. Audited results show a $654,000 operating deficit after transfers
equal to 2.7% of spending. Management reports that the marginal draw on fund
balance was a result of underperformance in fees for services as well as
$200,000 in one-time capital spending. Positively, sales tax (roughly 40% of
general fund revenues) strongly outperformed budget, up 14.1%.
The city ended fiscal 2012 with a $2.7 million unrestricted fund balance,
representing 11.3% of spending. The city importantly has additional financial
flexibility outside of the general fund in various discretionary accounts.
Combined, available balances total a strong 44% of general fund spending in
2012. Fitch expects reserve levels to decline over the intermediate term as the
city intends to use some discretionary funds for capital improvements. While
Fitch views the use of a portion of these balances for one-time capital spending
as appropriate, maintenance of robust reserve levels and conservative budgeting
adequate to offset concerns about an economically sensitivity revenue base is
fundamental to rating stability.
The city's 2013 budget incorporates $2.5 million in use of fund balance but
importantly again includes a general fund and debt service contingency totaling
$1.5 million for 2013. The budget assumes a small 1% increase in sales taxes
from 2011 actual levels. Current year sales tax performance is marginally ahead
of budget and total revenues are slightly behind budget; however, expenditures
year-to-date are strongly favorable to budget (8.1%). Management expects to beat
budget and break even with an approximately $2.5 million balance (cash-basis;
9.6% of 2013 spending). Fitch believes this is a reasonable estimate given the
city's regular and comprehensive interim reporting coupled with strong cost
controls, conservative budgeting, and a comfortable expenditure reduction
cushion.
The city's 2014 budget represents a largely steady-state budget, with an
increase in spending driven by a full year of operations at two new fire
stations. As with prior years, the city budgeted use of fund balance as well as
contingency operational and debt service support. Further, the city assumes
conservatively a 1% increase in 2014 from 2012 budget.
CONTINGENT OBLIGATION TO COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
City taxpayers support almost all of the Riley County Police Department (the
department) with a dedicated property tax levy outside of the city's direct
control. However, the department is presented in the city's governmental fund
financial statements. The city has back-stopped the county police department
previously, but not since implementation of the dedicated property tax levy in
2001. Expenditures in 2012 represented 14.6% of city governmental spending.
Fitch believes that any future general fund support for this obligation would
pressure the rating.
HIGH DEBT BURDEN; MODERATE CAPITAL NEEDS
A key credit factor supporting the high rating is Fitch's expectation that rapid
amortization of existing debt (82% of GO debt retired in 10 years) will outpace
the magnitude of additional bond issues, thereby reducing the very high debt
level over time. The city's overall debt load totals $5,355 per capita and 9.1%
of market value, fueled by the city's rapid growth.
Tax-supported debt service represents a considerable claim on resources at 25%
of governmental fund spending in 2012. This number includes debt repaid from
dedicated sources - local sales taxes, special assessments, and STAR, TIF, and
TDD pledged revenues. Net of STAR, TIF, and TDD bonds, debt service represents a
lower but still elevated 14.7% of governmental spending. Further, STAR bond
prepayments reflect a required turbo structure which elevates debt service
payments but supports quicker debt reduction.
The city has a $107 million capital improvement plan (CIP) through 2018, which
management believes is a conservative estimate of the city's capital needs.
Included in this plan is a major airport expansion project totaling about $50
million, which is expected to be chiefly financed with federal moneys.
Management expects that the remainder of the CIP will be funded through bond
proceeds, including GO and revenue bond issuance.
SELF-SUPPORTING APPROPRIATION-BACKED DEBT REQUIRES GROWTH
The various development project debt is first paid from sales tax revenues and
incremental property tax revenues generated in the north and south project
areas. The city has also pledged any legally available funds, subject to annual
appropriation, if the primary security pledge proves insufficient. The bonds
have been self-supporting since issuance.
An economic downturn could cause concurrent declines in the city's sales tax and
sales-tax-supported special district debt that compound pressure on the city's
finances. However, the university provides the city a great deal of insulation:
retail sales grew in each year of the most recent economic recession. Further,
Fitch believes that the city's healthy cash balances and property tax revenue
raising flexibility, while not tapped during the recent downturn, have the
potential to help the city manage ably an economic contraction.
The STAR bonds include a turbo repayment feature whereby all excess pledged
revenues associated with the bonds must retire outstanding related principal,
which continues to reduce outstanding principal. The feature has already prepaid
$7.4 million in principal ahead of schedule. However, Fitch views as a risk to
STAR bond coverage changes in state sales tax. The state's recent changes in its
sales tax rate to 6.15% from 6.3% (as of July 1, 2013) highlights the risk of
future material sales tax changes and the threat to coverage; however, currently
coverage remains strong and the bonds were originally secured at a state tax
rate of 5.3%.
Coverage was thin for TIF and TDD bonds at 1.03x and 1.1x, respectively, in
2012. TDD bonds require 3.6% annual growth in pledged revenues to cover maximum
annual debt service (MADS) in 2032. TIF bonds require 1.5% annual growth to
cover MADS in 2025, assuming full use of DSRF at final maturity, and TIF
coverage is reportedly depressed in 2012 because of a residential fire in 2011.
Management expects coverage to increase as reconstructions come on the tax
rolls.
CONCENTRATED TAXPAYER BASE FOR CONTINGENT OBLIGATIONS
The north project area encompasses 20 acres that currently consists of 18
retailers including HyVee Supermarket, Petco, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Dick's
Sporting Goods, and Best Buy. The south project area encompasses 10 acres with a
135-room Hilton Gardens and Candlewood hotels, Hertz, a conference center, a
city-owned discovery center, and a city-owned 440-stall parking garage. Most of
the retailers rent their property via renewable 10-year leases.
The top retailer currently accounted for 35% of total sales tax revenues and the
top 10 accounted for 97% in 2012. Sales tax concentration is expected to decline
with the anticipated addition of new retail establishments. Taxpayer and
geographic concentration, required lease renewals during the term of the debt
and potential local competition create risk of future tax revenues declining,
which could stress the city's finances, given its commitment to support these
obligations.
UNDERFUNDED STATE PENSIONS; RECENT CHANGES CREDIT POSITIVE
Manhattan's long-term liabilities related to employment benefits are modest.
Employees are covered by state-sponsored pension plans, and the city annually
funds its full actuarial required contribution. Additionally, the city allows
retirees to participate in its healthcare plan at 102% of the stated premium,
resulting in an immaterial unfunded actuarial other post-employment benefit
(OPEB) liability.
The combined pension ARC and OPEB pay-as-you-go contribution was a low 1.8% of
governmental spending in 2012. The ARC was fully funded by the state for both
uniform and municipal employee pension plans in 2012, although state statute
allowed for underfunding of the ARC in prior years.
Recent legislative changes at the state level will increase local contribution
rates and introduce a new tier of employees. These changes should address poor
funding levels and eventually result in more stable annual contributions, which
will be shared by employers and employees, after the five-year ramp-up period.
Fitch thinks that these increases will not present financial pressure to the
city, as the city's annual cost is very low and projected to roughly double. The
municipal and uniform plans are poorly funded at 60% and 66% as of Dec. 31,
2012, respectively, or a weaker estimated 54% and 60%, respectively, using a 7%
rate of return assumption.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Friday
Analyst
+1-212-908-0384
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eric Friedman
+1-212-908-9181
Committee Chairperson
Jessalynn Moro
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0608
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.