NEW YORK, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on the following Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission (MJMEUC) revenue bonds: --$17,060,000 power supply system revenue bonds (MoPEP facilities), series 2011; --$32,370,000 power supply system revenue bonds (MoPEP facilities), series 2012. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by net revenues of the Missouri Public Energy Pool #1 (MoPEP 1, or the pool). Such revenues are principally derived from pool power purchase agreements (PPPAs) with each of the 35 MoPEP 1 members. Net revenues exclude non-pool revenues, or those revenues received by MJMEUC pursuant to the PPPAs but pledged to projects under separate indentures, i.e. MJMEUC's interests in the Plum Point, Iatan 2, and Prairie State projects. KEY RATING DRIVERS GROWING JOINT ACTION AGENCY: MJMEUC is a joint action agency comprised of 67 municipally-owned, growing retail electric systems located across the state of Missouri. Advisory, non-voting membership has been extended to four Arkansas systems. MJMEUC's MoPEP 1 provides full-requirements power supply to 35 members, pursuant to unconditional, long-term PPPAs. SOLID MEMBER FUNDAMENTALS: The credit characteristics of the MoPEP 1 members support the 'A' rating on the bonds. The five largest members representing nearly half of the pool maintain favorable leverage and liquidity metrics, as well as good cash flows. Sales trends in these generally smaller service territories are positive but some concentration of largest customers exists. All of the members own and operate electric distribution systems that enjoy self-regulation of rates. UNLIMITED STEP-UP PROVISION: The PPPAs limit bondholder exposure to individual systems through an unlimited step-up of member obligations. If a member defaults, the others incur the redistributed costs, including debt service. COMPETITIVE POOL ECONOMICS: The pool provides competitively priced power from a diverse resource base. Moreover, forecasted rates remain stable at about $65-$70/MWh through 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES MEMBER METRICS DRIVE RATING: Fitch expects the credit quality of the pool members to remain the principal rating consideration over time. A change in the financial wherewithal of these members would likely lead to rating action on the MJMEUC bonds. CREDIT PROFILE STABLE AND DIVERSE POWER POOL PARTICIPANTS In a positive indication of MoPEP 1's competitiveness, membership has grown from 19 participants at inception to 35 today. MoPEP 1 added its most recent member, the city of Waynesville, in March 2013 (12MW load). The pool is well diversified by member; the largest member accounts for just 11% of 2012 coincident peak demand. There is some concentration of the top payers at each of the five largest members. Nevertheless, member financial metrics remain strong and delinquencies have not emerged as a concern. The five largest members each exhibit strong balance sheets and liquidity metrics, as well as good cash flows that comfortably exceed Fitch's comparable 'A' retail rating medians. The members' 2012 consolidated coverage of full obligations and cash on hand equaled 1.4x and 276 days, respectively, versus the medians of 1.2x and 81 days. The members' consolidated ratio of equity to capitalization approached a high 90%. FORECASTED RATE STABILITY Forecasted rates over the next several years should ultimately benefit the MoPEP 1 members. MJMEUC's strategy of pursuing ownership interests in various facilities to meet the pool's increasing load requirements has prompted rate increases. However, rates remain stable and competitive in the $65-$70/MWh range through 2016. The pool committee establishes annual rates and makes monthly adjustments to reflect differences between actual and budgeted costs. In addition, the PPPAs provide an unlimited step-up of the pool's 35 members, whereby if one member defaults, the others are required to incur the redistributed costs through a rate adjustment. This helps ensure full and timely revenue collection and limits bondholder exposure to any single member. Rates are not subject to review by any state or federal regulatory authorities. The MoPEP 1 resource base includes entitlements in MJMEUC's Prairie State (82W), Plum Point (20MW), and Iatan 2 (30MW) coal-fired generating projects. The facilities are expected to underpin MoPEP 1's long-term rate stability, as all were placed into service within the past three years and equipped with the latest environmental control technologies. Moreover, the Dogwood Energy Center (52MW) and new Fredericktown Energy Center facility (28MW); as well as planned solar, landfill gas, and wind projects; diversify MoPEP 1's fuel sources and number of physical assets. SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCES MoPEP 1's financial performance is typical of many joint action agencies that operate with modest cash flows. However, an indenture requirement to generate at least 1.1x coverage of debt service provides momentum to build pool equity. Operating income averaging $4.5 million annually since 2008 has caused equity to grow to $20.5 million (2012) from $5.3 million. Consequently, MoPEP 1's ratio of equity to capitalization (21.6%) has come in line with Fitch's 'A' wholesale median (23.5%). Midyear 2013 financials indicate positive operations consistent with prior years, as well as modestly improving cash balances. MJMEUC recently increased its revolving line of credit to $40 million from $30 million. Moreover, advanced monthly payments from members help ensure sufficient liquidity. 