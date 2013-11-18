AUSTIN, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following New Braunfels Independent School District, Texas' (the district) unlimited tax bonds (ULTs): --$9.1 million ULT refunding bonds, series 2013. The 'AAA' rating reflects the guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF), whose bond guarantee program is rated 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch. Fitch also assigns an 'AA' underlying rating to the series 2013 refunding bonds. The bonds are expected to price via negotiated sale the week of Dec. 2, subject to market conditions. Proceeds from the sale will be used to refund outstanding ULTs for savings. In addition, Fitch affirms its underlying rating on the district's $135.9 million outstanding ULTs (pre-refunding) at 'AA'. The underlying Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the district, and are secured further by the PSF guarantee. KEY RATING DRIVERS POSITIVE OPERATING TRENDS: The Outlook revision to Positive reflects the district's trend of generating surplus results despite the challenging operating environment posed by state funding cuts, growing general fund reserves to very high levels. Moreover, these results were achieved while prudently maintaining a modest margin of taxing flexibility for operations. TAX BASE EXPANSION: Residential and commercial development has resulted in moderate tax base growth in the last two fiscal years. Growth prospects remain positive given the district's location, which straddles IH 35 between two major cities, Austin and San Antonio, and ample undeveloped land. MODERATELY HIGH DEBT BURDEN: The district's above-average debt burden reflects the accelerated enrollment growth prior to the downturn and facility construction of the last five fiscal years, but it is mitigated by prospects for continued growth with manageable debt plans. ROBUST ECONOMY: The district's economic base benefits from its location in the San Antonio metropolitan area. Income levels remain above average and local unemployment levels compare favorably to state and national averages. RATING SENSITIVITIES MAINTENANCE OF STRONG CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS: A continued trend of balanced operations and maintenance of strong reserves, along with a stable to declining trend in the long-term liability burden, could result in positive rating action. CREDIT PROFILE ECONOMY SUPPORTED BY PROXIMITY TO SAN ANTONIO Located 30 miles north of San Antonio, the district encompasses 75 square miles and serves primarily the city of New Braunfels (the city). The local economy centers on tourism, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, and retail trade. The city's location and access to the extensive economic bases of both San Antonio and Austin offers residents additional employment opportunities, as reflected in the area's historically low unemployment rates.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.