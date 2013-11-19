NEW YORK Nov 19 Short-seller Jim Chanos said
Tuesday it is time for typical equity investors to be "a little
more cautious" even as the stock market may continue to rise.
Chanos, speaking the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit in New York said his fund Kynikos Associates is "very
bearish on coal" and he is "pretty much short" all the U.S.
leveraged coal companies.
Chanos also said he was bearish on national oil companies
and the integrated majors like Exxon Mobil Corp, which
he said are experiencing a "dropping return on capital" that "is
really ominous."
The famous short-seller said Exxon Mobil and other oil
companies like it increasingly look like a "value trap."
He also said investors would be "well warned" to analyze
Caterpillar Inc's financial unit.
(Reporting by Katya Wachtel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)