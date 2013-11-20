NEW YORK, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA+' rating for the
following Lakeland, FL (the city) revenue bonds:
--Approximately $43 million in outstanding water and wastewater system revenue
bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the city's
water and wastewater sewer system (the system), including connection fees.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CONTINUED STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The system continues to yield very
strong financial operations and debt service coverage (DSC). Senior lien DSC,
excluding connection fees and incorporating transfers to the general fund, was
3.4x in fiscal year (FY) 2012 and all-in coverage was 2.0x.
ABOVE-AVERAGE LIQUIDITY: Total system resources, including renewal and
replacement (R&R) funds, are sizable and provide financial flexibility. In FY
2012, the system had over 400 days of operating expenses on hand.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Debt ratios are below average, and the continued
pay-as-you-go funded capital program should allow ratios to moderate further.
AMPLE SYSTEM CAPACITY: Water supply sources remain ample, and treatment
facilities provide the system with strong excess capacity to meet future demand.
PROGRESSING ECONOMIC RECOVERY: The city's favorable location and economic
diversity is producing growth in the health care and higher education sectors.
However, the local unemployment rate remains high and wealth levels are below
the state and national averages.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
FINANCIAL STABILITY EXPECTED: The system's ability to continue to yield strong
financial margins and maintain low debt levels while sustaining annual general
fund transfers and affordable combined utility rates should sustain strong
credit fundamentals.
CREDIT PROFILE
The city of Lakeland is located in central Florida in Polk County (Fitch rates
the county's implied general obligations 'AA', with a Stable Outlook). The
system's service area extends into unincorporated portions of Polk County,
covering 90 square miles. The total service territory population in 2012 was
170,605 and the system is comprised primarily of residential customers.
IMPROVEMENT OF ALREADY STRONG FINANCIAL MARGINS
Financial performance has historically yielded strong operating margins and very
positive debt service coverage levels. Annual operating margins have averaged
44% over the past five fiscal years, and free cash flow to depreciation has been
positive at over 100%, demonstrating the system's ability to generate enough
annual cash flow to replace depreciating assets. FY 2012 results improved on
these margins even further.
Operating revenues grew by roughly 13% between FYs 2010 and 2012. After
deducting fairly level operating expenses and connection fees, net revenues in
FY 2012 yielded a very strong 4.7x coverage of annual senior lien debt service
and 3.1x all-in DSC. In addition, the system ended FY 2012 with $25.6 million in
unrestricted cash, which is equivalent to 360 days cash. When including the
system's significant R&R fund balances, system liquidity is almost 440 days
cash.
The system makes substantial annual transfers, nearly all to the city's general
fund (GF), equating to an average of 15% of revenues over the past five years
and $7.5 million in FY 2012 alone. These transfers effectively function as
payments in lieu of taxes, and have historically been incorporated and budgeted
for in management's financial planning and rate setting process. When
incorporating the annual GF transfers, DSC of both senior and subordinate debt
drops slightly but remains a healthy 3.4x and 2.1x respectively.
MODERATE RATES, SOME RAISING FLEXIBILITY
Utility rates, which are set locally by city council, have been increased
moderately over the past few years, with 5.5% increases in FYs 2011 and 2012 and
no increase in FY 2013. The average residential customer paid $63 in FY 2012 for
combined water and sewer service for roughly 4,500 gallons consumed in a month.
This equates to about 1.9% of city-wide median household income (MHI),
approaching Fitch's affordability threshold of 2% of MHI. The city's approved
five-year annual rate increases will continue to yield strong financial margins
but may pressure future rate raising flexibility if the affordability threshold
is further encroached. On a dollar basis, the utility's rates compare favorably
relative to peer systems.
SOUND CAPITAL PROGRAM, LOW DEBT BURDEN
The utility's five-year, FY 2014-2018 capital improvement program (CIP) totals a
manageable $98.5 million. The majority of the CIP, or roughly 60% of funds, will
support the wastewater utility projects, primarily those related to R&R of the
sewer conveyance and collection system. The remaining 40% of water-related
projects will fund similar water transmission and distribution system upgrades.
The utility's debt burden is below average for the rating. The total debt burden
equated to $1,118 per customer in FY 2012, well below the 'AA' median average of
$1,828. Debt to net plant of 40% for the same year is also favorable compared to
the 'AA' median average of 49%. Debt ratios are expected to stay low with
minimal and flexible future debt issuance plans, as well as from a fairly rapid
amortization of existing debt with 96% paid off in 20 years.
AMPLE CAPACITY
The water system consists of two water treatment plants with a combined
treatment capacity of 59 million gallons per day (mgd), nearly three times the
average demand realized in FY 2012 of 21.4 mgd. Water supply is drawn from the
Floridan Aquifer pursuant to a long-term consumptive use permit issued by the
Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) that allows the system to
withdraw up to 35 mgd.
The wastewater system consists of two treatment facilities with a combined
treatment capacity of 21.7 mgd, roughly 37% capacity above the average 13.7 mgd
flow in FY 2012. A small re-use plant provides additional treatment capacity.
The system currently disposes of treated effluent into an artificial wetlands
system and sends excess flows via an outfall ditch to the Alafia River.
The city has concluded negotiations with the Florida Department of Environmental
Protection, SWFWMD, and the Tampa Electric Company (TECO) Polk Power Station to
divert and fully reuse flows to serve as a cooling source for the plant. The
capital project funded by TECO and SWFWMD is under construction. This project
will virtually eliminate the city's need to invest significant funding towards
additional upgrades to its wastewater facilities to meet more stringent effluent
discharge requirements.
IMPROVING ECONOMY
The city benefits from its location along Interstate 4, connecting two of the
state's largest cities, Orlando and Tampa. Due to its location, the city is the
wholesale and retail trade center for the area, with a large distribution,
production, health care and education presence. Located within the city are the
headquarters and primary production facility for the supermarket chain Publix as
well as Lakeland Regional Medical Center, the fourth largest hospital in the
state. Management indicates that several partnerships are developing to combine
and expand the city's medical and educational facilities, resulting in diverse
and increased employment opportunities.
Unemployment has fallen over the past year from 9.1% in August 2012 to 7.1% in
August 2013, aligning more closely with the state's average. However, wealth
levels continue to lag, with citywide MHI representing only 90% of the state and
79% of the nation.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eva D. Rippeteau
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9105
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larry Levitz
Director
+1-212-908-9174
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Scott
Managing Director
+1-512-215-3725
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
In addition to the sources of information identified in the U.S. Municipal
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by
information from Creditscope.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.