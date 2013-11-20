NEW YORK, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA+' rating for the following Lakeland, FL (the city) revenue bonds: --Approximately $43 million in outstanding water and wastewater system revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the city's water and wastewater sewer system (the system), including connection fees. KEY RATING DRIVERS CONTINUED STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The system continues to yield very strong financial operations and debt service coverage (DSC). Senior lien DSC, excluding connection fees and incorporating transfers to the general fund, was 3.4x in fiscal year (FY) 2012 and all-in coverage was 2.0x. ABOVE-AVERAGE LIQUIDITY: Total system resources, including renewal and replacement (R&R) funds, are sizable and provide financial flexibility. In FY 2012, the system had over 400 days of operating expenses on hand. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Debt ratios are below average, and the continued pay-as-you-go funded capital program should allow ratios to moderate further. AMPLE SYSTEM CAPACITY: Water supply sources remain ample, and treatment facilities provide the system with strong excess capacity to meet future demand. PROGRESSING ECONOMIC RECOVERY: The city's favorable location and economic diversity is producing growth in the health care and higher education sectors. However, the local unemployment rate remains high and wealth levels are below the state and national averages. RATING SENSITIVITIES FINANCIAL STABILITY EXPECTED: The system's ability to continue to yield strong financial margins and maintain low debt levels while sustaining annual general fund transfers and affordable combined utility rates should sustain strong credit fundamentals. CREDIT PROFILE The city of Lakeland is located in central Florida in Polk County (Fitch rates the county's implied general obligations 'AA', with a Stable Outlook). The system's service area extends into unincorporated portions of Polk County, covering 90 square miles. The total service territory population in 2012 was 170,605 and the system is comprised primarily of residential customers. IMPROVEMENT OF ALREADY STRONG FINANCIAL MARGINS Financial performance has historically yielded strong operating margins and very positive debt service coverage levels. Annual operating margins have averaged 44% over the past five fiscal years, and free cash flow to depreciation has been positive at over 100%, demonstrating the system's ability to generate enough annual cash flow to replace depreciating assets. FY 2012 results improved on these margins even further. Operating revenues grew by roughly 13% between FYs 2010 and 2012. After deducting fairly level operating expenses and connection fees, net revenues in FY 2012 yielded a very strong 4.7x coverage of annual senior lien debt service and 3.1x all-in DSC. In addition, the system ended FY 2012 with $25.6 million in unrestricted cash, which is equivalent to 360 days cash. When including the system's significant R&R fund balances, system liquidity is almost 440 days cash. The system makes substantial annual transfers, nearly all to the city's general fund (GF), equating to an average of 15% of revenues over the past five years and $7.5 million in FY 2012 alone. These transfers effectively function as payments in lieu of taxes, and have historically been incorporated and budgeted for in management's financial planning and rate setting process. When incorporating the annual GF transfers, DSC of both senior and subordinate debt drops slightly but remains a healthy 3.4x and 2.1x respectively. MODERATE RATES, SOME RAISING FLEXIBILITY Utility rates, which are set locally by city council, have been increased moderately over the past few years, with 5.5% increases in FYs 2011 and 2012 and no increase in FY 2013. The average residential customer paid $63 in FY 2012 for combined water and sewer service for roughly 4,500 gallons consumed in a month. This equates to about 1.9% of city-wide median household income (MHI), approaching Fitch's affordability threshold of 2% of MHI. The city's approved five-year annual rate increases will continue to yield strong financial margins but may pressure future rate raising flexibility if the affordability threshold is further encroached. On a dollar basis, the utility's rates compare favorably relative to peer systems. SOUND CAPITAL PROGRAM, LOW DEBT BURDEN The utility's five-year, FY 2014-2018 capital improvement program (CIP) totals a manageable $98.5 million. The majority of the CIP, or roughly 60% of funds, will support the wastewater utility projects, primarily those related to R&R of the sewer conveyance and collection system. The remaining 40% of water-related projects will fund similar water transmission and distribution system upgrades. The utility's debt burden is below average for the rating. The total debt burden equated to $1,118 per customer in FY 2012, well below the 'AA' median average of $1,828. Debt to net plant of 40% for the same year is also favorable compared to the 'AA' median average of 49%. Debt ratios are expected to stay low with minimal and flexible future debt issuance plans, as well as from a fairly rapid amortization of existing debt with 96% paid off in 20 years. AMPLE CAPACITY The water system consists of two water treatment plants with a combined treatment capacity of 59 million gallons per day (mgd), nearly three times the average demand realized in FY 2012 of 21.4 mgd. Water supply is drawn from the Floridan Aquifer pursuant to a long-term consumptive use permit issued by the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) that allows the system to withdraw up to 35 mgd. The wastewater system consists of two treatment facilities with a combined treatment capacity of 21.7 mgd, roughly 37% capacity above the average 13.7 mgd flow in FY 2012. A small re-use plant provides additional treatment capacity. The system currently disposes of treated effluent into an artificial wetlands system and sends excess flows via an outfall ditch to the Alafia River. The city has concluded negotiations with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, SWFWMD, and the Tampa Electric Company (TECO) Polk Power Station to divert and fully reuse flows to serve as a cooling source for the plant. The capital project funded by TECO and SWFWMD is under construction. This project will virtually eliminate the city's need to invest significant funding towards additional upgrades to its wastewater facilities to meet more stringent effluent discharge requirements. IMPROVING ECONOMY The city benefits from its location along Interstate 4, connecting two of the state's largest cities, Orlando and Tampa. Due to its location, the city is the wholesale and retail trade center for the area, with a large distribution, production, health care and education presence. Located within the city are the headquarters and primary production facility for the supermarket chain Publix as well as Lakeland Regional Medical Center, the fourth largest hospital in the state. Management indicates that several partnerships are developing to combine and expand the city's medical and educational facilities, resulting in diverse and increased employment opportunities. Unemployment has fallen over the past year from 9.1% in August 2012 to 7.1% in August 2013, aligning more closely with the state's average. However, wealth levels continue to lag, with citywide MHI representing only 90% of the state and 79% of the nation. Contact: Primary Analyst Eva D. Rippeteau Associate Director +1-212-908-9105 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Larry Levitz Director +1-212-908-9174 Committee Chairperson Douglas Scott Managing Director +1-512-215-3725 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 