CHICAGO, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to AT&T
Inc.'s (AT&T) offering of $1.6 billion of 2.375% senior unsecured notes due 2018
and $400 million of floating rate notes due 2018. Proceeds are expected to be
used for general corporate purposes, including the funding of the cash
consideration for a tender offer of certain debt issues. AT&T's Issuer Default
rating (IDR) is 'A', and the Rating Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A' rating assigned to AT&T is supported by its diversified revenue mix, its
significant size and economies of scale as the largest telecommunications
operator in the U.S., strong free cash flows (FCFs), and Fitch's expectation
that AT&T will benefit from continued growth in wireless operating cash flows.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AT&T's net leverage is
likely to approximate 1.8x before declining after 2014. This level was
articulated by the company in November 2012 and is temporarily the upper
boundary of its targeted net leverage. The higher level represents a notable
increase from the 1.5x net leverage maintained by the company prior to its
increase from the 1.5x net leverage maintained by the company prior to its
temporary change in policy.
