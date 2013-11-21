Nov 21 U.S. federal energy regulators imposed
more than $304 million in fines against energy companies in
fiscal 2013 primarily for market manipulation and false
reporting activities.
It was the highest yearly total, according to Reuters data.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday
said its enforcement division staff in fiscal 2013 also forced
companies to disgorge an additional $141 million in unjust
profits.
FERC officials were not immediately available to confirm the
fines imposed were a record, but it was the highest total in
Reuters data since Congress in 2005 significantly increased the
penalty the commission can impose in the wake of the California
energy crisis of 2000-2001.
FERC's enforcement office has become much more aggressive
over the last few years, especially against market manipulation
by banks and others in the power market, imposing more than $1
billion in fines since 2007.
FERC said in the report Thursday that its enforcement office
focused on matters involving fraud and market manipulation,
violations of reliability standards, anticompetitive conduct and
actions that threaten the transparency of regulated markets.
"Enforcement does not intend to change these priorities in
fiscal year 2014," FERC said.
The commission's fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
In fiscal 2013, FERC said it approved its largest settlement
to date with U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co for $410
million in combined civil penalties and the disgorgement of
unjust profits for alleged power market manipulation and making
of false statements to regulators.
FERC also said it ordered British bank Barclays Plc
to disgorge $34.9 million in unjust profits and pay, with
certain of its traders, more than $450 million in civil
penalties for allegedly manipulating the power market in
California.
Barclays has disputed the penalty, and FERC has sued the
bank in federal court in California to recover the monies.
In addition, FERC ordered a unit of UK oil company BP PLC
to pay a $28 million civil penalty and disgorge $800,000
in unjust profits for allegedly manipulating the natural gas
market. BP is fighting the fine.
FERC said its enforcement office staff opened 24
investigations in fiscal 2013 compared to 16 in fiscal 2012. Of
the investigations opened in 2013, the commission said 11
involve market manipulation or false statements.