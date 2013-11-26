NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the following actions on Kalkaska County Hospital Authority (the authority), Michigan's unlimited tax (ULT) bonds: --$4 million series 2007 hospital authority bonds affirmed at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a voter-approved 10 year unlimited property tax levied by member townships and villages (participants) upon all taxable property within their respective jurisdictions. The authority has a lien upon the taxes to be levied equal to the annual debt service requirement for the year succeeding the tax levy year. KEY RATING DRIVERS CRUCIAL SERVICE: Kalkaska Memorial Health Center (KMHC or the hospital) provides critical emergency and outpatient services to Kalkaska County (county) residents and, through its affiliation with Munson Healthcare, affords access to a wider network of doctors and medical services. The hospital is designated as a Critical Access Hospital (CAH), which allows it to recover enhanced Medicare reimbursement. UNLIMITED TAX OBLIGATION: The authority does not have taxing power; however, each participant is obligated to levy unlimited property taxes sufficient to pay debt service. Fitch believes the hospital's essentiality provides sufficient incentive for this levy. WEAK ECONOMY: The rural economy is dependent upon limited manufacturing activity and natural gas production. Energy concerns have led to a concentrated taxbase. The authority and county have a co-terminus tax base, which is showing signs of stabilization after a moderate decline. RECOVERING ECONOMIC METRICS BELOW AVERAGE: Employment has begun to grow but the unemployment rates remains above the national levels. Income levels are well-below those of the nation. ACCEPTABLE HOSPITAL OPERATIONS: Operating profitability has recovered recently yet is inherently subject to market and reimbursement volatility due to its small revenue base. These concerns are somewhat offset by diverse revenue sources and critical access designation. Liquidity levels are steady and adequate. MANAGEABLE DEBT LOAD: County-wide debt levels are moderate while the authority's tax-supported bonds fully mature within four years. RATING SENSITIVITIES ECONOMIC CHANGES: The narrow economic base and its reliance upon volatile industries limit the rating to its current level. HOSPITAL OPERATIONS: Fitch would view negatively deterioration of the hospital's earnings or liquidity, weakening of the relationship with Munson Healthcare or the removal of the CAH designation. CREDIT PROFILE The authority is composed of 12 townships and one village which together encompass the entire population (17,099) and tax base of the county. The Township of Kalkaska is the largest participant, comprising nearly 20% of the tax base. LIMITED ECONOMY BASED IN ENERGY PRODUCTION The sparsely populated county encompasses an area of 829 square miles in the northwest part of Michigan's Lower Peninsula. State forests constitute a majority of the land area. Energy production and transmission are key economic activities as many of the county's leading employers are involved in natural gas exploration or related services. Another leading employer produces wire cloth components for the automobile industry although area manufacturing employment has declined in recent years. Spending on recreational sports is also a source of income and jobs to county residents. County employment levels have risen 3.8% over the past two years, after dropping by 13.4% since 2006 due to the recession and problems of the automobile industry. Unemployment metrics consistently trend above the state and national averages. Unemployment rates have gradually declined from 14% in 2009 to the current 8% range, although the drop was primarily due to labor force shrinkage rather than growth in jobs. Wealth indices are well under the state and national benchmarks. The county's tax base has been relatively steady. Fiscal 2012 saw a minimal 1% growth, after only two years of declines totaling a modest 5.5%. The base is relatively concentrated, as the top taxpayer represents 10.8% of assessed value and the next nine represent 8.1%. Nearly all of the top taxpayers are in the natural gas industry. DEDICATED, UNLIMITED PROPERTY TAX The dedicated property tax to service the bonds was approved in 2007 by a strong majority (71% support) with the tax rate initially set at $1.60 per $1,000 taxable assessed value (TAV). The authority is required by law to establish a tax rate without limit to the level necessary to pay debt service. Each participant is obligated to levy taxes at the rate set by the authority to cover debt service. Revenues are transferred to the authority by March 1 of each year, providing sufficient time to meet the May 1 bond payments. The authority's lien upon the taxes to be levied for the year succeeding the levy strengthens the incentive for participants to enact the levy. Property tax revenues traditionally slightly exceed debt service, with only a minimal amount supporting operations. Despite recent declines in the tax base, the 1.6 mills still generates sufficient revenues. Amortization is rapid, with the final maturity in 2017 coinciding with the expiration of the dedicated tax levy. Fitch believes that the essentiality of the hospital sufficiently induces participants to continue levying the taxes necessary for debt service. A survey of the participants indicates that all have low to average debt burdens and debt service requirements and mostly strong financial operations. There are varying assessed valuation trends, although as a general rule most of the municipalities had moderate declines over the past three years and for several there are signs of stabilization in fiscal 2012. The county historically has fully compensated its localities for property tax delinquencies although there is no legal requirement to do so. Additionally, each member has a seat on the authority's 20 person governing board. ESSENTIAL PROVIDER The authority operates KMHC, a small community hospital providing critical primary and emergency services to county residents. The hospital provides inpatient and 24 hour emergency services and sees 63,000 outpatients per year. KMHC also owns and manages an assisted living facility with an attached 88 bed long-term care unit. KMHC's long-standing affiliation and management service agreement with Munson Healthcare (rated 'AA-', Stable Outlook by Fitch), a network of seven hospitals in northern Michigan, expands the range of medical services available to the hospital's service area, access to information technology, billing services and group purchasing. Fitch views the strength and scope of this agreement as a credit strength. VOLATILE OPERATING RESULTS; SMALL, DIVERSE REVENUE BASE The hospital's small revenue base of approximately $29.8 million (as of fiscal 2013) makes it inherently susceptible to minor operating disruptions, including physician turnover, utilization fluctuations, and reimbursement changes. Revenue diversity, derived from inpatient, outpatient, long-term care, and assisted living units, somewhat tempers this concern. The hospital's designation as a CAH, which provides 101% reimbursement for Medicare, provides a critical boost to revenues and partially reduces the exposure attributable to heavy reliance upon Medicare and Medicaid funding. Additionally, the hospital expects to benefit from the state's passage of Medicaid expansion, due to the high Medicaid population. Fiscal 2013 profitability rebounded to about $2.9 million including tax revenues, a historical high, which management attributes to solid reimbursement from the diverse service lines. Positively, management has controlled wage growth and believes that the Medicaid expansion will allow the collection of additional reimbursements and mitigate bad debt losses. The operating margin excluding the dedicated property tax levy was 5.5% in fiscal 2013. This represented an improvement from negative 2.6% of the previous year, although fiscal 2012 included a $933,000 payment to Michigan as a settlement for rate adjustments.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.